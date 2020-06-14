CTET Study Plan 2020: Check 30 Days Timetable & Preparation Strategy to score high in July Exam

CTET Study Plan: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam on 5th July to make candidates eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in 2020. The CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. Both the papers will be of 150 marks each and will contain 150 multiple choice questions. As limited time is left for the candidates to prepare for the CTET 2020 exam, preparing a proper time table and study plan is essential to utilise each day fully. In this article, we have charted out the 30 days study plan and timetable to help candidates crack the CTET Paper I & Paper II exams with flying colours. Candidates can modify this plan as per their preparation strategy on the basis of number of days left for the exam. Go through the study plan below start online preparations now for the IAS Prelims exam.

The CTET 2020 exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 (class 1 to 5 teacher) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8 teacher). Candidates will be allotted 2 hours 30 minutes to attempt each paper. Candidates compulsorily need to fetch minimum qualifying marks in the exam to get the CTET Eligibility Certificate. The CTET Passing Marks for general category candidates are 60%, that is, 90 out of 150. to get the details of the qualifying marks for other category candidates and know the CTET cut off marks, visit the given link:

Now, let's first have a look at the CTET Exam Pattern that will help you understand the CTET 30 Days Study Plan which covers both the papers and all the subjects of Central Teacher Eligibility Test:

CTET Exam Pattern 2020: Paper 1

Subject Total MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

In Paper 1, Child Development and Pedagogy section tests candidates knowledge in educational psychology of teaching 6-11 years students.

CTET Exam Pattern 2020: Paper 2

Subject Total MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics & Science (for Mathematics & Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies OR Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150

In Paper 2, Child Development and Pedagogy section tests candidates knowledge in educational psychology of teaching 11-14 years students.

30 Days Study Plan for CTET 2020 Exam

Once you are familiar with the CTET exam pattern and syllabus, you will get a decent idea about how an ideal study plan should be that covers each important topic and helps you score high in the exam. Considering this, we have constructed a concrete study plan. The given CTET Study Plan can be modified by the candidates on the basis of their preparations and weak and strong areas. So, let's go through the study plan & timetable for CTET exam preparation:

This CTET Study Plan will enable you score high in the CTET JJuly 2020 exam. The plan covers all the subjects of Paper 1 & Paper 2. Candidates can utilise this plan for their preparations. Take note of important things to be taken care of while following this plan:

- Build your own timetable for implementation of this study plan

- Make Notes of each topic you study daily

- Do not skip any topic, every topic is important

- Take proper intervals between the studies to not overburden yourself

- Follow a balanced healthy diet & take proper sleep

Note: This study plan is curated @jagranjosh.com and is just like a suggestion