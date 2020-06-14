Study at Home
CTET Study Plan 2020: Check 30 Days Timetable & Preparation Strategy to score high in July Exam

CTET 2020 Exam: Check 30 days Study Plan to score high marks in CTET July 2020 exam along with Timetable and Preparation Strategy. CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held on same day. CBSE is going to conduct the CTET exam on 5th July.

Jun 14, 2020 12:32 IST
CTET 2020 Study Plan
CTET Study Plan: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam on 5th July to make candidates eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in 2020. The CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. Both the papers will be of 150 marks each and will contain 150 multiple choice questions. As limited time is left for the candidates to prepare for the CTET 2020 exam, preparing a proper time table and study plan is essential to utilise each day fully. In this article, we have charted out the 30 days study plan and timetable to help candidates crack the CTET Paper I & Paper II exams with flying colours. Candidates can modify this plan as per their preparation strategy on the basis of number of days left for the exam. Go through the study plan below start online preparations now for the IAS Prelims exam.

CTET Admit Card 2020 Updates

The CTET 2020 exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 (class 1 to 5 teacher) and Paper 2 (class 6 to 8 teacher). Candidates will be allotted 2 hours 30 minutes to attempt each paper. Candidates compulsorily need to fetch minimum qualifying marks in the exam to get the CTET Eligibility Certificate. The CTET Passing Marks for general category candidates are 60%, that is, 90 out of 150. to get the details of the qualifying marks for other category candidates and know the CTET cut off marks, visit the given link:

CTET Passing Marks & Cut Off

Now, let's first have a look at the CTET Exam Pattern that will help you understand the CTET 30 Days Study Plan which covers both the papers and all the subjects of Central Teacher Eligibility Test:

CTET Exam Pattern 2020: Paper 1

Subject

Total MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

In Paper 1, Child Development and Pedagogy section tests candidates knowledge in educational psychology of teaching 6-11 years students.

CTET Exam Pattern 2020: Paper 2

Subject

Total MCQs

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics & Science

(for Mathematics & Science teacher)

60

60

Social Studies OR Social Science

(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

60

60

Total

150

150

In Paper 2, Child Development and Pedagogy section tests candidates knowledge in educational psychology of teaching 11-14 years students.

Check detailed CTET Syllabus & Exam Pattern

30 Days Study Plan for CTET 2020 Exam

Once you are familiar with the CTET exam pattern and syllabus, you will get a decent idea about how an ideal study plan should be that covers each important topic and helps you score high in the exam. Considering this, we have constructed a concrete study plan. The given CTET Study Plan can be modified by the candidates on the basis of their preparations and weak and strong areas. So, let's go through the study plan & timetable for CTET exam preparation:

30 Days

Papers & Subjects of CTET Exam

CTET Paper 1

(150 Marks)

CTET Paper 2

(150Marks)

Day 1

Child Development (Primary School Child)

Child Development (Elementary School Child)

Day 2

Concept of Inclusive education & understanding children with special needs

Concept of Inclusive education & understanding children with special needs

Day 3

Learning and Pedagogy

Learning and Pedagogy

Day 4

LANGUAGE I - Reading unseen passages

LANGUAGE I - Reading unseen passages

Day 5

Revise all Topics prepared in first 4 Days

Day 6

Pedagogy of Language Development for Language I

Pedagogy of Language Development for Language I

Day 7

LANGUAGE II - Reading unseen passages

LANGUAGE II - Reading unseen passages

Day 8

Pedagogy of Language Development for Language II

Pedagogy of Language Development for Language II

Day 9

Language I & II Grammar

Language I & II Grammar

Day 10

Revise all Topics prepared in first 9 Days

Practice CTET Important Questions

Day 11

Maths - Geometry

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Maths - Number System, Knowing our Numbers, Playing with Numbers, Whole Numbers & Negative Numbers and Integers

Day 12

Numbers, Addition and Subtraction, Multiplication & Division

Fractions, Algebra, Introduction to Algebra

Day 13

Maths - Solid Around Us & Money

Ratio and Proportion, Geometry, Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

Day 14

Maths - Measurement, Weight, Time, Volume

Symmetry: (reflection), Construction, Mensuration, Data handling

Day 15

Maths - Data Handling & Patterns & Pedagogical issues

Maths - Pedagogical issues

Day 16

Revise all Maths Topics studied in previous 5 days

CTET Complete Study Material

Day 17

Environmental Science - Family and Friends, Animals, Plants, Food & Shelter, Water & Travel

Science - Everything about Food, Materials, World of the Living, Moving Things People and Ideas, How things work, Electric current and circuits, Magnets, Natural Resources

Day 18

Pedagogical Issues in EVS

Pedagogical issues in Science

Day 19

EVS Activities & Experimentation/Practical Work

Social Studies - Complete History subject

Day 20

Practice CTET EVS Important Questions

Day 21

Important Questions on Child Development and Pedagogy (with Answers)

Social Studies - Complete Geography subject

Day 22

Practice Math's Questions Based On Age

Social and Political Life & Pedagogical issues

Day 23

Important Pedagogy Questions on English Language

CTET Social Science study material

Day 24

CTET English Practice Questions Set

Child Development Questions

CTET Science Practice Questions

Day 25

Go through CTET Important Topics 2020

Day 26

Important CTET Questions on Theories of Piaget, Kohlberg & Vygotsky

Child Development Questions

Day 27

Practice CTET Mock Test 2020

Day 28

CTET बाल विकास और शिक्षा शास्त्र & English Language

Important Pedagogy Questions on English Language

Day 29

Child Development Questions

Practice Math's Questions Based On Age

Day 30

Practice CTET Previous Year Papers

This CTET Study Plan will enable you score high in the CTET JJuly 2020 exam. The plan covers all the subjects of Paper 1 & Paper 2. Candidates can utilise this plan for their preparations. Take note of important things to be  taken care of while following this plan:

- Build your own timetable for implementation of this study plan

- Make Notes of each topic you study daily

- Do not skip any topic, every topic is important

- Take proper intervals between the studies to not overburden yourself

- Follow a balanced healthy diet & take proper sleep

Note: This study plan is curated @jagranjosh.com and is just like a suggestion

