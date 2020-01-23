CTET Cut off Marks 2020: Check Passing & Qualifying Marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST

CTET Cut off 2020: The minimum qualifying marks for the CTET are different for different categories GEN/OBC/SC/ST. Candidates who are able to obtain the desired CTET Passing Marks are declared as pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). CTET Cut off Marks can be changed or altered by the CBSE based on the difficulty level of the CTET Paper and the total number of candidates appearing for the exam. However, since years the CBSE has been maintaining the same CTET Cut off marks for all the categories. Check here the CTET Cut off 2020 of July exam along with the previous years' cutoffs.

The CTET Cut off is the passing marks that a candidate needs to obtain in order to qualify the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who achieve the CTET Cutoff 2020 will be eligible to apply for recruitment in Kendriya Vidhyalaya, NVS and Tribal Schools. Candidates who fail to obtain the minimum qualifying marks will be disqualified in CTET December 2020 exam and will have to appear for the CTET 2020 exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have listed here the CTET 2020 Passing Marks. Have a look:

CTET 2020: Cut-off & Passing Marks (Category-wise): General Category candidates who score 60 percent or more in the CTET 2020 exam will be considered as CTET pass. Candidates who belong to OBC/SC/ST categories need to attain a minimum 55 percent marks in CTET 2020 exam. Have a look:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150 Note: However, the concessions can be given to different categories such as SC/ST, OBC, etc.

With over lakhs of candidates appearing for the CTET 2019 exam, qualifying the CTET 2020 exam becomes difficult due to setting of higher CTET Cut off marks or passing marks. Candidates who manage to score the CTET 2020 passing marks or Cut off marks will be awarded the CTET scorecard 2020 and CTET Certificate 2020.

CTET Previous Years' Cutoff

The Official CTET 2020 Cut off or Passing Marks will be declared by the CBSE after the declaration of the CTET 2020 result. Till then, have a look at the CTET Cut off of previous years:

Category 2018 Cut-off 2017 Cut-off 2016 Cut-off General 90 87 80-87 OBC 85 85 78-85 SC 80 80 72-80 ST 80 80 70-80

CTET 2020 exam was conducted separately for Paper I & II. The CTET Paper 1 was for applicants who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and CTET Paper 2 was for candidates who want to teach Classes 6th to 8th. Candidates who intended to teach Classes 1 to 8, needed to appear for both Paper 1 & 2. Both the Papers were of 150 marks and were conducted in 2.5 hours duration. The qualification of candidates is decided on the basis of the CTET Answer Key 2019.