CTET Exam on 31 January 2021: Know how to prepare for Child Development and Pedagogy- Syllabus/ Topics/Practice Questions

CTET 2020 Exam is scheduled to be conducted offline on 31st January 2021. The exam will be held in two separate shifts for Paper I and Paper II. The CTET Paper I is for Primary school teachers of Class 1 to 5 and Paper II is for Elementary school teachers of Class 6 to 8. In both the papers, candidates are asked questions on Child Development and Pedagogy which test candidates' psychology of teaching the children of age group of 6 to 11 years (for Paper I) and 11 to 14 years (for Paper II). A total of 30 questions are asked from the Child Development and Pedagogy section in both the papers. Here in this article, we have shared below a proper preparation strategy for the CTET Child Development and Pedagogy section including its detailed syllabus for both the papers, practice questions and previous years papers to make candidates familiar about the types of questions asked from this section.

Child Development and Pedagogy is one of the important sections of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). In order to prepare for this section, candidates should have a thorough understanding of the detailed syllabus and practice as many as questions to gain command over the section and score high in the exam. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below the paper-wise syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy along with practice sets. Go through the details given below and brush up your preparation level now.

Let's first have a look at the exam pattern for CTET Paper I and Paper II:

CTET Exam Pattern 2020 for Paper I (Class I to V):

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Exam Pattern 2020 for Paper II (Class VI to VIII):

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150 Important Note: For any other subject teacher, it is mandatory to attempt questions either from Mathematics and Science OR from Social Studies/Social Science section.

Let's now have a look at the preparation material & strategy for the Child Development and Pedagogy section below:

Go through Detailed Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus for CTET Paper I & II

Have a look at the complete syllabus of Child Development and Pedagogy section for Paper I and Paper II along with the marking scheme:

Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus for CTET Paper I Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus for CTET Paper II (a) Child Development (Primary School Child) – 15 Questions (a) Child Development (Elementary School Child) - 15 Questions • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. • Concept of development and its relationship with learning • Principles of the development of children • Influence of Heredity & Environment • Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents,Peers) • Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives • Concepts of child-centered and progressive education • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence • Language & Thought • Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice • Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc. • Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; • School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation; • Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement. (b) Concept of Inclusive education & understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions (b) Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs - 5 Questions •Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners • Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived • Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc. • Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners (c) Learning and Pedagogy – 10 Questions (c) Learning and Pedagogy - 10 Questions • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental • How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance. • Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. • Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’ • Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. • Cognition & Emotions • Motivation and learning • Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

Attempt Practice Sets & Model Questions on Child Development and Pedagogy

When it comes to exam preparation, practicing through practice sets and model question papers turns out to be beneficial. Candidates should attempt as many as practice sets on Child Development and Pedagogy to gain strength in this section. The Child Development and Pedagogy section contains questions on educational psychology for teaching the learners. The questions from this section will be put up to test candidates' ability to teach the children as per their needs. The questions will be from wide range of topics such as concept of child development, theories of Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky, progressive education, gender roles, School-Based Assessment, inclusive education, addressing children with special needs, learning & pedagogy, how children think and learn and others.

Attempting questions from this section could be little confusing, if you are not well prepared. It is advisable that candidates should practice questions on this section to get a hold of all the important topics. Here are the links of some practice sets containing questions on Child Development and Pedagogy. Boost your preparations now by practicing these questions:

So, prepare for CTET Child Development and Pedagogy section by charting out a proper strategy and a thorough study plan with main focus on scoring high marks in the exam.