CTET 2020 Online Preparation Tips: Prepare for CTET July Exam at home amid COVID-19 outbreak

CTET Online Study Preparation Tips 2020: Amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, CTET aspirants might now be in a dilemma on how to prepare for the CTET July 2020 exam. As of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the CTET 2020 exam on the scheduled date - 5th July 2020. There has been no change in the CTET exam date so far. Candidates are advised to keep up with their preparations for the July exam. It is the right time for candidates to focus on optimum preparation with an aim to qualify the Central Teacher's Eligibility Test (CTET) with high marks. Here in this article, we have shared CTET Online Study Material for Free along with the preparation tips for online study of the CTET exam.

The CTET Online Preparation Tips will help you focus your energy on the right track for CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. Prepare & Practice now for the CTET exam by undertaking Paper I & II Practice Questions, Previous Years Papers, Mock Tests, Important Topics and PDF Notes. The CTET Preparation material is available in PDF Download format which the candidates can download and save it for preparation at home. The preparation tips given below just requires the candidates' unwavering focus on studies with an aim to crack the CTET exam with flying colours.

Let's have a look at the some tips below for the CTET July 2020 exam preparations:

Revise CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2

Candidates must be fully aware of the exam pattern and latest syllabus of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test. Have a look at the exam pattern of CTET Paper 1 & 2 along with the syllabus in detail:

CTET Paper I & Paper II Exam Pattern Common Subjects for Paper 1 & 2 Subject Number of MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Paper 1 Subjects Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies -EVS 30 30 Paper 2 Subjects Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 60 Total (Paper 1 & Paper 2 each) 150 150

For CTET Syllabus, visit the link mentioned below:

Practice CTET Mock Tests 2020

When it comes to practice, the mock tests or sample papers prove out to be the best. The CTET mock tests will give you a good idea about the question paper and the questions asked in the exam. The mock tests are available online and enable candidates to know their weak and strong areas. Practice the CTET Mock Test from the link mentioned below:

Go through CTET Previous Year Papers

Previous year question papers not only enable candidates to know about the types of questions asked in the CTET exam, but also reveal the difficulty level of each subject and overall paper. Candidates must go through the previous years papers and practice them to test their knowledge and preparation level. The previous year papers are available in PDF download format below:

Know CTET Important Topics

There are a few important topics from which questions are asked in the CTET exam almost every year. Candidates should be well aware about these important topics. Have a look at important topics of CTET below:

