CTET July 2020 Exam Date likely to be announced today anytime; Check here when CBSE will conduct CTET Exam

CTET Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to announce the new exam date of CTET July 2020 examination soon on the official website ctet.nic.in. CBSE had earlier postponed the exam date of 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to the spread of Coronavirus across the country. The CTET exam is held in over 110 cities of India and lakhs of candidates appear for the exam to gain eligibility for teacher recruitment in KVS, NVS and other central schools. Considering the safety and health of candidates, the CBSE had postponed the CTET July exam which was scheduled to be held on 5th July. CBSE had also postponed all the exams including school boards and others which were set to be held till 15th July.

The postponement of CTET 2020 exam was also announced by Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through a Twitter post. In his post, the Minister clearly stated that the new exam date will be announced soon after the COVID-19 situation improves in the country. As per the current scenario, it is clearly evident that the Coronavirus situation may take more than one or two months to get normalise. Considering this, it is highly expected that the new exam date would be of October or November month in 2020 itself. Candidates should often visit the official website to get latest update on the CTET exam date.

Earlier, the candidates were waiting for the release of CTET Admit Card 2020. However, on 25th June, CBSE postponed the exam and deferred the release of admit card. Though the candidates were delighted to get more time to prepare for the exam, they were worried about the new exam date. The uncertainties over the CTET Exam Date have spiked up gradually.

What's Next in CTET July 2020 Exam Process?

Have a look at the stages that are left in the exam process of CTET July 2020 examination:

- Conduct of written exam

- Release of CTET Result 2020

- Release of CTET Answer Keys

- Issue of CTET Certificate & Markseet on DigiLocker

New Rules for CTET 2020 Exam

This year, lakhs of candidates have registered for the CTET July 2020 exam. However, conducting the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a bit of difficult task for the CBSE as the social distancing norms have to be ensured at any cost. If the Coronavirus situation does not get better and CBSE will have to conduct the exam amid this, then candidates will have to follow the new guidelines at the examination centres. These new rules would be:

- Reaching the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the CTET admit card

- Wear Face masks and carry hand sanitizers

- Follow social distancing norms as will be listed by the CBSE

- Carry personal water bottle and ball point pen

- No sharing of any belongings among the candidates

- Aarogya Setu App status

- Undergo security and temperature check

- No crowding outside or inside the exam centres

Apart from this, CBSE will issue additional instructions for candidates to follow on the day of examination. The information might be listed on the Admit Card as well.