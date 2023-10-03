CUP Recruitment 2023 For Professor & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CUP Faculty recruitment 2023: The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUP) has notified 41 Professor and other posts in the Employment News 30 Sept-06 October 2023.Check eligibility, notification pdf and others.

CUP Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUP) has invited online applications for the various Faculty posts in the Employment News 30 Sept-06 October 2023. Under the recruitment drive, the University is set to fill the posts of Professor, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 23, 2023 through the link- https://curec.samarth.ac.in.

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the University will be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selections by the duly constituted Selection Committees. You can check all the details including eligibility, age limit, selection process and others regarding the recruitment drive here.

CUP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You are required to apply online through Link: https://curec.samarth.ac.in which will be available on the official website on or before October 23, 2023.



CUP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor-16

Associate Professor-12

Assistant Professor-13

CUP Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

As per the detailed notification, the qualification and experience required for teaching posts (other than given at Sr. 2, 3 & 4 in the notification) will be as per “ UGC regulations of minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standard in higher education, 2018 and its amendments from time-to-time.

For faculty positions of Department for Education and Department of Physical Education, in addition to point No. 1 (mentioned in the notification), minimum eligibility conditions will be as per NCTE Regulations 2014 and its amendments from time to time for M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. respectively.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





CUP Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply CUP Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.