DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released @dda.org.in, Exam on 22 February, Here’s Download Link

DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the admit card for DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test. All those who have qualified in the typing test can now appear for a skill test scheduled on 22 and 23 February 2021. Candidates can download DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card by visiting the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.

DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Download link is given below. Candidates can download the admit card using their Id and Password on the login page. The Skill Test will be held at the centres located in Delhi/NCR only.

How and Where to Download DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.dda.org.in. Click on DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Your ID and Password. Download DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 100 vacancies of Stenographer Group D. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the online examination in respect of only those candidates who qualify in the stenography test/ skill test. Candidates can directly download DDA Steno Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

