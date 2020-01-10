Delhi University Recruitment 2020: 78 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2020: University of Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Assistant Professor through the online mode on or before 3 February 2020.

Advertisement Details: LSRC/Advt./Teaching/2020/01

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for DU Recruitment 2020: 10 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for DU Recruitment 2020: 3 February 2020

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Commerce – 4 Posts

Computer Application – 1 Post

Economics – 11 Posts

Elementary Education – 5 Posts

English and Journalism – 5 Posts

History – 6 Posts

Hindi – 4 Posts

Mathematics – 7 Posts

Philosophy – 5 Posts

Political Science – 13 Posts

Sanskrit – 4 Posts

Psychology - 1 Post

Sociology – 6 Posts

EVS – 2 Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject with 55% Marks and holding NET qualification.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix -10 with rationalized entry of 57700/-

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Official Website



Official Website



How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 3 February 2020. Candidates can refer hyperlinks for detail.

