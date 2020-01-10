RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: 62 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Investigator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 February 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: 8 January 2020
- Last date for submission of application for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: 7 February 2020
RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Investigator – 62 Posts
RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate can refer to the official notification PDF for educational qualification, age limit and other information about the post.
RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020
Online Application Link
Official Website
How to apply for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 7 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for details.
