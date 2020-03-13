DHFWS WB Result 2020 for Lab Technician and Staff Nurse Declared @wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS WB Result 2020 Download: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), South 24 Paraganas has released the Result for the Lab Technician and Staff Nurse Posts on the official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lab Technician and Staff Nurse Posts under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) can check their result available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department - wbhealth.gov.in.



According to the short notification released by the District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), South 24 Paraganas, selected candidates will have to report to the Secretary DH & FW Samiti, 24 Paraganas and Chief Medical Officer of Health, South 24 Paraganas within 23 March 2020.

Candidates can check the result available on the official website with their Registration Number/Name. Candidates should go through the details of the schedule for the Interview/Computer Test/Document Verification for the posts and schedule of dates.

You can check the List of Selected Candidates available on the official website of District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), South 24 Paraganas. You can check the result also with the link given below.

Direct Link for DHFWS WB Result 2020 for Lab Technician and Staff Nurse





DHFWS WB Result 2020 for Lab Technician and Staff Nurse: Download Process

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department-i.e. www.wbhealth.gov.in

Go to the Career / Recruitment Section on the Hope Page.

Click on the link Engagement Notice for the post of Lab Tech & Staff Nurse for NUHM under South 24 Parganas District given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Candidates should take print of the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), South 24 Paraganas for latest updates regarding the Lab Technician and Staff Nurse Posts under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.