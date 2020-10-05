Study at Home
Search

DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 540 Vacancies in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam, Apply Online @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services, Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dhs.assam.gov.in.

Oct 5, 2020 18:00 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020
DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services, Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dhs.assam.gov.in.

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 online applications has already been started at the official website. All interested and eligible candidates are eligible to apply for the posts on or before 17 October till midnight. Around 540 vacancies are notified for Staff Nurse Cadre. All eligible candidates are advised to check important dates, age limit, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 3 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 17 October 2020

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 504 Posts

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding GNM Diploma/B.Sc. Nursing Degree or above from any recognized University. Candidate must be registered under Assam Nurses Midwives & Health Visitors Council. Applicant should have experience of working in ICU at least one year.

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60, 500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6800/-

Download DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here (1)

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 4 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for their reference.

 

FAQ

How to apply for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 4 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

How much salary will be provided after recruitment for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

The shortlisted candidates will get a salary of Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60, 500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6800/-.

What is the age criteria for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 40 years will be able to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

What is the qualification required for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding GNM Diploma/B.Sc. Nursing Degree or above from any recognized University. Candidate must be registered under Assam Nurses Midwives & Health Visitors Council. Applicant should have experience of working in ICU at least one year.

What is the last date for DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

All interested and eligible candidates are eligible to apply for the posts on or before 17 October till midnight.

How many vacancies are released for DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020?

Around 540 vacancies are notified for Staff Nurse Cadre in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material