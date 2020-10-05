DHS Assam Grade 3 Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 540 Vacancies in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam, Apply Online @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services, Assam has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in COVID 19 hospitals of Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dhs.assam.gov.in.

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 online applications has already been started at the official website. All interested and eligible candidates are eligible to apply for the posts on or before 17 October till midnight. Around 540 vacancies are notified for Staff Nurse Cadre. All eligible candidates are advised to check important dates, age limit, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 17 October 2020

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 504 Posts

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding GNM Diploma/B.Sc. Nursing Degree or above from any recognized University. Candidate must be registered under Assam Nurses Midwives & Health Visitors Council. Applicant should have experience of working in ICU at least one year.

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60, 500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6800/-

How to apply for DHS Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 4 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for their reference.