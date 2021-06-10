DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 to release today @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: The directorate of Medical Education Assam is going to release Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 today on its website as per the notice. All those who enrolled themselves for the recruitment will be able to download DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 through the official website of DME.i.e.dme.assam.gov.in.

According to the notice released on 9 June 2021, the skill test for the post of Staff Nurse (Critical Care) for the Medical College Hospitals of the State will be held from 14 to 17 June 2021 for which the call letters will be allotted to the candidates through online mode from 10 June onwards. The skill test will be held through online meeting platform in view of prevailing situation due to COVID-19 in the state and urgent requirement of human resources.

How and Where to Download DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of DME.i.e.dme.assam.gov.in. Click on ‘Latest Recruitment Section’ flashing on the homepage. Then, it will take you to a notification page. Click on ‘DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021’. Enter your essential credentials and click on submit button. The DME Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 Download Direct Link- to release today

The skill test admit card download link can be released anytime on the official website. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This recruitment is being done to recruit 484 vacancies of Staff Nurse.

The candidates will be able to download DME Assam Staff Nurse Admit Card through this article, once uploaded.

Latest Government Jobs:

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist and other posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online