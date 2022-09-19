Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022: Check PDF Link @upsc.gov.in

Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022: Good news for all the defence job seekers who were waiting for the result of Nation Defence Exam 2 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 04 September 2022 across the nation. Now, they can download UPSC NDA Result by checking the roll numbers of the successful candidates for UPSC NDA 2 2022. The result is available on the commission website (upsc.gov.in) and on this page. They are advised to check the result and if selected then prepare for the next round which is an interview round to be held by SSB.

Along with UPSC NDA 2 Result Link, we have provided the next round details and procedure to download the result:

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Forst of all, you need to search for UPSC website on the internet and then visit the website

Step 2 : Then you will be redirected to a homepage of UPSC where you need to search for the result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF

Step 5: Scroll the PDF and yolu will see the roll numbers of seklected candidates

The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in.” “Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.” The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day. In addition for SSB/Interview related matter the candidates may contact over telephone no. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011-23010097/ Email: officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/ Naval Academy as first choice and 011- 23010231 Extn. 7645/7646/7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice.