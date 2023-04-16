DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 for 65 Junior Purchase Assistant & Junior Storekeeper, Check Eligibility & Other Details

DPS DAE Vacancy 2023: The Department of Purchase and Stores has announced the recruitment for the positions of Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper . All the relevant information regarding the DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

DPS DAE Vacancy 2023: The Department of Purchase and Stores (DPS), which is a part of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has recently released a notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper for Group 'C' non-gazetted vacancies through an online form for the year 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the DPS DAE vacancy 2023 through the official website of DPS DAE at dpsdae.gov.in. The vacancies available for each post and all other relevant details related to the DPS DAE recruitment for 2023 are mentioned in the notification.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023

The online application process for the DPS DAE recruitment will commence on 22nd April 2022 and will end on 15th May 2023. The notification contains all the necessary information such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, salary, how to apply, important dates, application fees, interview date, admit card, answer key, syllabus, results, previous papers, and other relevant information.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their application form and other relevant documents for future reference. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the official website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023: Overview

The DPS has invited applications for the DPS DAE Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Department of Purchase and Stores Posts Name Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper Mode of Application Online Application Starts April 22, 2023 Last Date to Apply May 5, 2023 Exam Date 2nd Week of June Selection process Examination & Document Verification

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the examination is expected to be in the 2nd Week of June 2023.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Notification

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must be aged between 18 to 27 years to apply for the recruitment announced by DPS. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Graduation in Science : The first option is to have completed a graduation degree in the field of Science with a minimum score of 60% marks. This could include subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, etc.

Commerce Graduate : The second option is to have a graduation degree in the field of Commerce with a minimum score of 60% marks. This could include subjects like Accounting, Economics, Business Studies, etc.

Diploma in Engineering : The third option is to have a diploma degree in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics or Computer Science Engineering with a minimum score of 60% marks. This implies that the individual has completed a specialized course in one of these fields, typically spanning over three years, which provides practical knowledge and training in that area of expertise.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

DPS DAE Vacancy 2023 has announced a total of 65 job openings for positions of Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper . Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.







Post Name Vacancy Jr. Purchase Assistant/ Jr. Storekeeper 65

DPS DAE Vacancy 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies will start from April 22 and the last date to apply is May 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, DPS.com.

How to apply for DPS DAE Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 for Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper once the application process begins

Checking Eligibility: The first step is to check whether you meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the DPS DAE Recruitment Notification 2023. This is important as it helps you determine if you are qualified to apply for the job. Applying Online: Once you have confirmed your eligibility, the next step is to apply online. You can do this by clicking on the "Apply Online" link provided below or by visiting the official website of DPS DAE at dpsdae.gov.in. Filling Out the Application Form: After accessing the online application form, you will need to fill it out completely and accurately. This includes providing personal details, educational qualifications, work experience, and any other relevant information. Uploading Required Documents: You will also need to upload scanned copies of certain documents as specified in the application form. These could include your passport-sized photograph, signature, educational certificates, and other relevant documents. Paying Fees: Once you have filled out the application form and uploaded the required documents, you will be directed to make the payment of the application fees, if applicable. This is usually done through online payment gateways. Printing Application Form: Finally, after submitting the application form and paying the fees, you should take a printout of the application form for future reference. This will contain all the details you have provided and can be used as a reference in case of any issues or queries.

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

DPS DAE Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online







The application process will commence from April 22 and the last date to apply is May 5, 2023. The examination is supposed to be conducted on 2nd June 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.