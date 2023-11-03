DRDA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 99 Vacancies on jamshedpur.nic.in; Direct Link

DRDA Notification 2023 is released on the official website at jamshedpur.nic.in. The application process is underway and the last date to apply online is November 22. A total of 99 vacancies will be filled through this drive. Find the direct link to apply for DRDA East Singhbhum recruitment 2023 here.

Know everything about DRDA East Singhbhum Recruitment 2023 here.

District Rural Development Agency, East Singhbhum has commenced the registration for various posts. Candidates can check the eligibility, registration and other important details related to DRDA recruitment on the official website at jamshedpur.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the online application process for DRDA Recruitment 2023 began on November 02 and the deadline for the submission of the application process is November 22. The officials aim to fill 99 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The posts on offer include Block Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant, Computer Assistant & Gram Rojgar Sevak positions.

DRDA Recruitment 2023

The District Rural Development Agency, East Singhbhum has released a notification to fill a total number of 99 vacancies for Block Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant, Computer Assistant and Gram Rojgar Sevak posts. The registration process is underway and the last date to apply online is November 22. Check all the key highlights of DRDA Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

DRDA Notification 2023 PDF

DRDA Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body District Rural Development Agency Exam name DRDA Exam 2023 Vacancy 99 Registration dates November 02 to 22 Official website jamshedpur.nic.in

DRDA East Singhbhum Vacancy 2023

District Rural Development Agency is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 99 vacancies. Check out the post-wise vacancies for DRDA Recruitment 2023 here.

Post Number of vacancies Block Program Officer 03 Technical Assistant (Equivalent to Junior Engineer) 32 Account Assistant 05 Computer Assistant 05 Gram Rojgar Sevak 54

DRDA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidates who completed their graduation in B.Sc./B.Com/B.E./B.Tech are eligible to apply for DRDA Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they should not exceed the upper age limit of 35 years as on September 01 2023. Age relaxation is applicable to reserve category candidates.

How to Apply Online for DRDA East Singhbhum 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of District Rural Development Agency, East Singhbhum at jamshedpur.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link

Step 3: Register and start filling out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the DRDA Recruitment 2023 application form.

Step 6: Download the DRDA online form for future reference.

DRDA East Singhbhum Salary 2023

The salary for each post differs. Mentioned below are the monthly salaries of each post filled through DRDA Recruitment 2023 drive.