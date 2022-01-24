JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

DRDO Recruitment 2022 for 150 Vacancies, Apply Online @rcilab.in, Check Application Process, Qualification & Other Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Research Centre Imarat (RCI). Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and others. 

 

 

 

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 13:19 IST
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Research & Development Org (DRDO)-Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, Technician (Diploma) Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice. All those who were waiting for the apprentice vacancies have a great opportunity under Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missel Complex.

Candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trade apprentices in 2019, 2020, and 2021) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply. Candidates possessing B.Sc./B.Com qualification are required to apply through https://rcilab.in only by clicking on appropriate tabs. Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply. Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. 

A total of 150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 7 February 2022

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Graduate Apprentice -  40 Posts 
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 50 Posts
  • Trade Apprentice - 60 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

 

  •  Graduate Apprentice -  B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE,Mechanical, Chemical], B.Com and BSc.
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]
  • Trade Apprentice - ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic
    and Welder ] 

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

  • Graduate Apprentice -Rs.9000/- p.m
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs.8000/- p.m
  • Trade Apprentice - As per Govt. Norms

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. Before filling the application form, candidates shall ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria and other norms

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022.

What is the qualification required for DRDO Recruitment 2022?

Graduate/Post Graduate/Diploma.

What is the last date for DRDO Recruitment 2022?

7 February 2022.

What is the starting date for DRDO Recruitment 2022?

22 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through DRDO Recruitment 2022?

150.

Take Free Online DRDO TRADE APPRENTICE (FITTER) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationDRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Vacancies @rcilab.in, Check Application Process, Qualification & Other Posts
Notification DateJan 22, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 7, 2022
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Organization DRDO
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (5)

Post Comment

1 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Gaurav Gondhale3 hrs ago
    Machnical Engineer
    Reply
  • Vikas vitthal bodkhe13 hrs ago
    Graduate aprentice
    Reply
    Replies:
    Vikas vitthal bodkhe13 hrs ago
    Graduate apprentice
  • KOTTISA RAMBABU1 day ago
    apply for drdo apprentice sir
    Reply
  • KOTTISA RAMBABU1 day ago
    hiiii
    Reply
  • KOTTISA RAMBABU1 day ago
    hiii
    Reply