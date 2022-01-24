DRDO Recruitment 2022 for 150 Vacancies, Apply Online @rcilab.in, Check Application Process, Qualification & Other Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Research Centre Imarat (RCI). Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Defence Research & Development Org (DRDO)-Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice, Technician (Diploma) Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice. All those who were waiting for the apprentice vacancies have a great opportunity under Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missel Complex.

Candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trade apprentices in 2019, 2020, and 2021) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply. Candidates possessing B.Sc./B.Com qualification are required to apply through https://rcilab.in only by clicking on appropriate tabs. Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply. Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

A total of 150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 7 February 2022

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 40 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 50 Posts

Trade Apprentice - 60 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE,Mechanical, Chemical], B.Com and BSc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice - ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic

and Welder ]

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice -Rs.9000/- p.m

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs.8000/- p.m

Trade Apprentice - As per Govt. Norms

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. Before filling the application form, candidates shall ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria and other norms