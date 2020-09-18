DSE Assam Recruitment 2020: 5746 Vacancies for Graduate Teacher Posts, Apply Online @madhyamik.assam.gov.in

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) and Graduate Teacher (Arts). Eligible candidates can apply for DSE Assam TGT Recruitment 2020 through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.
A total of 5746 vacancies are available out of which 1843 are for Graduate Teacher (Science) and 3903 for Graduate Teacher (Arts). More details on DSE Assam Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, application procedure below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 15 September 2020
- Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020
DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 5746
- Graduate Teacher (Science) - 1843
- Graduate Teacher (Arts) - 3903
District wise Break-up
|
District
|
Graduate Teacher (Science)
|
Graduate Teacher (Arts)
|
Total Vacancy
|
Barpeta
|
165
|
292
|
457
|
Bongaigaon
|
54
|
122
|
176
|
Cachar
|
97
|
280
|
377
|
Darrang
|
30
|
91
|
121
|
Dhemaji
|
40
|
150
|
190
|
Dhubri
|
91
|
207
|
298
|
Dibrugarh
|
109
|
265
|
374
|
Goalpara
|
41
|
77
|
118
|
Golaghat
|
127
|
251
|
378
|
Hailakandi
|
80
|
109
|
189
|
Jorhat
|
98
|
224
|
322
|
Kamrup (Metro)
|
33
|
78
|
111
|
Kamrup (Rural)
|
159
|
356
|
515
|
Karimganj
|
109
|
203
|
312
|
Lakhimpur
|
85
|
184
|
269
|
Morigaon
|
50
|
125
|
175
|
Nagaon
|
74
|
185
|
259
|
Nalbari
|
111
|
164
|
275
|
Sivasagar
|
69
|
186
|
255
|
Sonitpur
|
125
|
192
|
317
|
Tinsukia
|
96
|
162
|
258
|
Total
|
1843
|
3903
|
5746
DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Salary:
Rs. 14,500-60,500 + GP 8700/-
Eligibility Criteria for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification:
- For the Graduate Teacher (Arts) - Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts subject with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.
- For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) - Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation of Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education Recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid
Age Limit:
18 to 40 Years
Selection Process for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done merit list
How to Apply for Directorate of School Education (DSE) Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.
DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment Notification
Graduate Teacher (Arts) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy
Graduate Teacher (Science) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy