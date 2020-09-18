Study at Home
DSE Assam Recruitment 2020: 5746 Vacancies for Graduate Teacher Posts, Apply Online @madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) and Graduate Teacher (Arts). Eligible candidates can apply for DSE Assam TGT Recruitment 2020 through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020. Check Details Here

Sep 18, 2020 12:15 IST
DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) and Graduate Teacher (Arts). Eligible candidates can apply for DSE Assam TGT Recruitment 2020 through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.

A total of 5746 vacancies are available out of which 1843 are for Graduate Teacher (Science) and 3903 for Graduate Teacher (Arts). More details on DSE Assam Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, application procedure below:

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 15 September 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 5746

  • Graduate Teacher (Science) - 1843
  • Graduate Teacher (Arts) - 3903

District wise Break-up

District

Graduate Teacher (Science)

Graduate Teacher (Arts)

Total Vacancy

Barpeta

165

292

457

Bongaigaon

54

122

176

Cachar

97

280

377

Darrang

30

91

121

Dhemaji

40

150

190

Dhubri

91

207

298

Dibrugarh

109

265

374

Goalpara

41

77

118

Golaghat

127

251

378

Hailakandi

80

109

189

Jorhat

98

224

322

Kamrup (Metro)

33

78

111

Kamrup (Rural)

159

356

515

Karimganj

109

203

312

Lakhimpur

85

184

269

Morigaon

50

125

175

Nagaon

74

185

259

Nalbari

111

164

275

Sivasagar

69

186

255

Sonitpur

125

192

317

Tinsukia

96

162

258

Total

1843

3903

5746

 

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Salary:

Rs. 14,500-60,500 + GP 8700/-

Eligibility Criteria for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • For the Graduate Teacher (Arts) - Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts subject with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.
  • For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) - Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation of Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education Recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Process for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done merit list

How to Apply for Directorate of School Education (DSE) Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment Notification

Corrigendum

EWS memorendum

Graduate Teacher (Arts) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy

Graduate Teacher (Science) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy

Common Instructions

Online Application Link

