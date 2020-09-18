DSE Assam Recruitment 2020: 5746 Vacancies for Graduate Teacher Posts, Apply Online @madhyamik.assam.gov.in

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) and Graduate Teacher (Arts). Eligible candidates can apply for DSE Assam TGT Recruitment 2020 through official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.

A total of 5746 vacancies are available out of which 1843 are for Graduate Teacher (Science) and 3903 for Graduate Teacher (Arts). More details on DSE Assam Recruitment 2020 such as eligibility, selection process, application procedure below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 30 September 2020

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 5746

Graduate Teacher (Science) - 1843

Graduate Teacher (Arts) - 3903

District wise Break-up

District Graduate Teacher (Science) Graduate Teacher (Arts) Total Vacancy Barpeta 165 292 457 Bongaigaon 54 122 176 Cachar 97 280 377 Darrang 30 91 121 Dhemaji 40 150 190 Dhubri 91 207 298 Dibrugarh 109 265 374 Goalpara 41 77 118 Golaghat 127 251 378 Hailakandi 80 109 189 Jorhat 98 224 322 Kamrup (Metro) 33 78 111 Kamrup (Rural) 159 356 515 Karimganj 109 203 312 Lakhimpur 85 184 269 Morigaon 50 125 175 Nagaon 74 185 259 Nalbari 111 164 275 Sivasagar 69 186 255 Sonitpur 125 192 317 Tinsukia 96 162 258 Total 1843 3903 5746

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Salary:

Rs. 14,500-60,500 + GP 8700/-

Eligibility Criteria for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

For the Graduate Teacher (Arts) - Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in Arts subject with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid.

For the post of Graduate Teacher (Science) - Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation of Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education Recognized Institution, but degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institution shall not be considered as valid

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Process for DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done merit list

How to Apply for Directorate of School Education (DSE) Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website from 15 September to 30 September 2020.

DSE Assam Graduate Teacher Recruitment Notification

Corrigendum

EWS memorendum

Graduate Teacher (Arts) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy

Graduate Teacher (Science) District Wise/ Category Wise/Medium Wise Vacancy

Common Instructions



Online Application Link