DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2020 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, E-Dossier Link will be activated from 25 Nov

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Assistant Teacher (Nursery) Result on its website. All such candidates appeared in the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 16/19 can download the result through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Tier 1 2020 Exam was held on 19 November 2020 at various exam centres wherein around 8183 candidates had appeared in the written exam. On the basis of marks secured in the written exam and after prelims scrutiny as per the provisions of the statutory recruitment rules for the post and the terms and conditions of the advertisement.

As per DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery 2020 Result, a total of 138 candidates have been selected for the post out of which 59 candidates are of General Category, 43 are of OBC, 15 are of EWS, 12 are of SC, 9 are of ST including 9 PH, PH (VH) category.

Further, the board has released a list of the candidates who have yet not submitted their documents in the e-dossier. All such candidates can submit their documents in the e-dossier from 25 November to 4 December 2020, failing which his/her candidature will be rejected. No other chance will be provided to any candidate in any circumstances.

How and Where to Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery Result 2020?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery 2020 Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+ Roll Number and then, the result will be displayed. Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery 2020 Result and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Nursery 2020 Result PDF