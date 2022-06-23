DSSSB JE Civil Admit Card 2022 Released @dsssb.gov.in: Exam on 27, 28 and 29 June

DSSSB JE Civil Admit Card has been released by Delhi State Subordinate Service Commission on dsssb.gov.in. Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card From Here.

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 Download: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the DSSSB JE Civil Admit Card on the official website of the board i.e. dsssb.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing in the written exam on 27 June, 28 June and 29 June in three shifts, for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil and Section Officer (SO) Civil can download DSSSB JE Admit Card by clicking on DSSSB JE Civil Admit Card Link provided in this article.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAMS SCHEDULED ON 27, 28 & 29 JUNE 2022 (POST CODES 801/22)’

Now, you need to enter your application number and date of birth

Download DSSSB Admit Card

Take a printout of the admit card for future use

DSSSB JE Tier 1 Exam will consist of questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arthematic and Numerical Ability, Hindi Language and Comprehension and English Language and Comprehension. The candidates can check the detailed syllabus through the PDF Link below:

DSSSB JE Civil Exam Syllabus PDF

Candidates who qualify in the DSSSB JE Civil Tier 1 Exam will be called to appear for DSSSB JE Civil Tier 2 Exam 2022.

DSSSB is conducting the exam for the selection of 688 Junior Engineers Civil (Post Code 801/2022), Junior Engineer Electrical (Post Code 802/2022), and Section Officers (SO) for Electrical (Post Code 802/2022) under various government departments of Delhi such as EDMC, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board etc