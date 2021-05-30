DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Exam from 8 June, Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the admit card of online exam date for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) , against advertisement number 02/20 and 04/20, soon on its website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per DSSSB PGT Notice, the exam shall start from 08 June 2021 and will continue till 20 June 2021. Hence, we can expect DSSSB Admit Card anytime soon.

It is be noted that, there could be possibility for the postpone of the exam due to COVID- 19. However, the officials have not notified any news regarding this.

The candidates can check the complete DSSSB PGT Exam Schedule through the link below:

DSSSB PGT Exam Date Notice

DSSSB PGT Exam Pattern:

There will be objective-type questions on:

Section No. Of Questions Marks Section 1- 1. Mental ability and reasoning ability, 2.General Awareness, 3. English Language & Comprehension, 4. Hindi Language& comprehension, 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 100 (20 Marks each) - 100 Marks Section 2 - MCQs pertaining to Post-Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

Negative Marking of 0.25 marks will be made for each wrong MCQ answer.

DSSSB PGT Exam Syllabus

Section-A:

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability: The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc. Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered

Section - B

Post specific subject related questions: Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed in the Recruitment Rules for the post.

DSSSB had notified 978 vacancies for advt. number 04/20 and the online applications were invited from 24 January 2020 to 23 February 2020. DSSSB 02/20 Notice was published to fill 118 vacancies.