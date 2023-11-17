DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Direct Link to Apply for 305 Faculty Vacancies

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: The University of Delhi has invited applications for 305 posts. The application process has already commenced and the deadline for submission of the application form is November 22. Find the direct link to apply online for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 here.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: University of Delhi has started the online application process for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Professor and Associate Professor posts. Aspirants who aspire to become Professors at Delhi University and meet all the eligibility norms set by the officials can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. Scroll on to know everything about DU Faculty Recruitment 2023.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023

The University of Delhi released the recruitment notification on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification to get all the information before filling out the application form.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

DU Faculty Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the Associate Professor and Professor posts. A total of 305 posts will be filled through this drive.

Associate Professor: 210 posts

Professor: 95 posts

DU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To apply for the faculty posts at Delhi University, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria prescribed by the officials. The eligibility criteria vary from post to post. You are advised to go through the official notification PDF to know the educational qualification and age limit required for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023.

DU Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The officials will shortlist the candidates based on their research scores. Those who have scored the highest will be called for an interview round. Shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates and valid photo ID proof.

How to Apply for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Delhi at du.ac.in or click on the direct apply online link here.

Step 2: Scroll through the page and click on the link that reads, ‘Advertisement for the post of Professor and Associate Professor in various Departments vide Advt. No. Estab.IV/299/2023’.

Step 3: Click on the application link. Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the essential documents.

Step 6: Review your application form carefully before paying the application fee.

Step 7: Download the DU Faculty application form for future reference.

DU Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

While submitting the application forms, the candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 2000. SC/ST/PwBD and female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.