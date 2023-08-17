CBSE Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 11

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Class 12 MCQs: Check these MCQs from NCERT Class 12 Physics Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Class 12 MCQ Questions: In this chapter, we will be discussing the wave model of light which in 1678, the Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens had put forward. The wave model could satisfactorily explain the phenomena of reflection and refraction. However, it also predicted that on refraction if the wave bends towards the normal then the speed of light would be less in the second medium. Later, it was confirmed by experiments that the speed of light in water is less than the speed in air confirming the prediction of the wave mode. When Thomas Young performed his famous interference experiment in 1801, it was firmly established that light is indeed a wave phenomenon. In this chapter, we go through the original formulation of the Huygens principle, the derivation of the laws of reflection and refraction, the phenomenon of interference which is based on the principle of superposition, the phenomenon of diffraction which is based on the Huygens-Fresnel principle, the phenomenon of polarisation which is based on the fact that the light waves are transverse electromagnetic waves. By going through the MCQs in this article, you will be able to clear all of these concepts and perform well in your board exam 2024.

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 The emission of electrons does not occur in which of the following?

Photoelectric Emission Thermionic Emission Secondary Emission X-Ray Emission

Answer: (d) X-Ray Emission

2 What does a cathode ray consist of?

Electrons Protons Photons Alpha particles

Answer: (a) Electrons

3 A photoelectric cell is a device which

Converts light energy into electricity Converts electricity into light energy Stores Light energy Stores Electricity

Answer: (a) Converts light energy into electricity.

4 What happens to the kinetic energy of the emitted electrons when the light is incident on a metal surface?

It varies with the frequency of light It varies with the light intensity It varies with the speed of light It varies irregularly

Answer: (a) It varies with the frequency of light.

5 In which of the following, emission of electrons does not take place?

(a) Thermionic emission

(b) X-rays emission

(c) Photoelectric emission

(d) Secondary emission

Answer: (b) X-rays emission

6 The theory of quantisation of electric charge was given by

(a) William Crookes

(b) J. J. Thomson

(c) R.A. Millikan

(d) Wilhelm Hallwachs

Answer: (c) R.A. Millikan’s

7 The stopping potential is directly related to

(a) the work function of the metal

(b) intensity of incident radiation

(c) the saturation current for the given frequency

(d) the kinetic energy gained by the photoelectrons

Answer: (d) the kinetic energy gained by the photoelectrons

8 The minimum energy required to eject an electron, from the metal surface is called

(a) atomic energy

(b) mechanical energy

(c) electrical energy

(d) work function

Answer: (d) work function

9 Which of the following metals is not sensitive to visible light?

(a) Caesium

(b) Sodium

(c) Rubidium

(d) Cadmium

Answer: (d) Cadmium

10 In Einstein’s picture of Photoelectric emission, the photoelectric emission does not take place by

(a) continuous emission of energy from radiation

(b) continuous absorption of energy from radiation

(c) discrete absorption of energy from radiation

(d) discrete emission of energy from radiation

Answer: (b) continuous absorption of energy from radiation

