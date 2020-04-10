Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Medical Practioner & Nursing Staff Posts|Walk-In

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Eastern Railway (ER) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Practioner & Nursing Staff. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 16 April 2020

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Practioner - 6 Posts

Nursing Staff - 9 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Practioner - Candidate must have MBBS Degree from a recognized University and must have completed one-year internship and should be in possession of a valid registration certificate issued by any of the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.

Nursing Staff - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 April 2020 at Eastern Railway’s Kanchrapara Hospital along with the documents.

