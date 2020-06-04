ECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 70 Technical Officer Posts @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications the post of Technical Officer to work on development of electronic products at ECIL, Hyderabad including project sites/customer premises. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode on ECIL official website ecil.co.in on or before 11 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 04 June 2020

Closing Date for Online of Application - 11 June 2020

ECIL Technical Officer Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 70 Posts

ECIL Technical Officer Salary:

Rs. 23,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Technical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University

Should have minimum one-year experience in Production / Repair/ Maintenance of Electronic equipment in a large and reputed organization. However, preference will be given to those who have relevant experience in Govt./PSU organization

ECIL Technical Notification

ECIL Technical Online Application Link
ECIL Official Website Link

Selection Process for ECIL Technical Officer Job

The selection will be conducted through a Personal Interview at Hyderabad. Date of interview & document verification will be intimated by email in due course of time and candidates are required to attend for interview within short notice.

How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting official website:“www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’ from 04 June to 22 June 2020 upto 4 PM.

After applying on-line, the candidate is required to take the print out of registered on-line application form with system generated application serial number. The candidate can take re-print of his/her registered on-line application form before the last date for On-line registration.