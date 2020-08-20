ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 Vacancies for Technical Officer Posts Across India, Apply @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Officer. A total of 350 vacancies are available across the country i.e. in New Delhi (NZ), Bengaluru (SZ), Mumbai (WZ), Hyderabad (HQ) and Kolkata (EZ). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website ecil.co.in from 19 August to 30 August 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 30 August 2020

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer on Contract - 350 Posts

UR - 160 Posts

EWS - 16 Posts

OBC - 90 Posts

SC - 58 Posts

ST - 26 Posts

Salary:

Technical Officer - Rs. 23,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Technical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University with One-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking

Age Limit:

Technical Officer - 30 Years

Selection Process for ECIL Technical Officer Posts

The selection will be based on merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in B.E / B.Tech.

How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates have to apply ON-LINE by visiting our website: “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’. The on-line application process will be operational from 19 August to 30 August 2020 (1400 hrs.).

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

ECIL Online Application Link