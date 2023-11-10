Eastern Coalfield Recruitment 2023: Apply For 244 Security Guard Posts, Check Eligibility

Eastern Coalfield Recruitment 2023: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL)has released short notice regarding the recruitment of 244 Security Guard posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

ECL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has released short notice regarding the recruitment of 244 Security Guard posts on its official website. ECL has commenced the recruitment drive for which existing employees can apply for these posts. Out of total 244 vacancies, 190 are for unreserved category, 36 for SC and 18 for ST. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 23, 2023.

As per the notification, candidates having VII standard passed can apply for these posts. You can check all the details including last date, selection process, eligibility and others updates here.

Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo Physical Standard Test to access the eligibility for the posts. You can check all the details including eligibility, selection process, application process and others here.

ECL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application to area/establishment/workshop/establishment and HQ is November 23, 2023.

ECL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Post Name Security Guard Vacancies 244 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Selection Process Physical Standard Test Last Date for Online Application November 23, 2023 Mode of Apply Offline Official website https://www.easterncoal.nic.in/

ECL Security Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Security Officer-244 Posts

Educational Qualification For ECL Jobs 2023

Candidates should have minimum qualification as VII standard pass. Candidates should have certain physical measurement/physical standard qualification as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download ECL Recruitment 2023 Notification?

Visit the official website of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL)-https://www.easterncoal.nic.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Internal Notification inviting the application from Non-executive departmental employees (Cat-I, General Mazdoors).' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.



ECL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How to Apply for ECL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format given on the official website to the respective Area GMs or HODs or the Establishment/workshops and others as mentioned in the notification. Last date for submission of application is November 23, 2023.