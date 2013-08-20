NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 8 Electromagnetic Waves, PDF Download

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 8 Electromagnetic Waves: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Electromagnetic Waves Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

Question: Suppose that the electric field amplitude of an electromagnetic wave is E 0 = 120 N/C and that its frequency is ν = 50.0 MHz.a) Determine, B0,ω, k, and λ.b) Find expressions for E and B.

Sol.

Given: Eo = 120 N / C

v = 50 MHz

a) Bo = Eo / c

Or

Bo = 400 nT

λ = c / v

Or

λ= 6 m

k = 2ℼ / λ

Or k = 1.05 rad / mw

w= c.k

Or

w = 3.14 x 108rad / s

b) E = E o sin(kz - wt)

E = 120 sin [1.05x– (3.14x108)t]

B = Bosin (kx - wt)

B = 400x10-9sin [1.05x– (3.14x108)t]k

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Electromagnetic Waves

Chapter Name Page Number Deleted Topics Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves 273–274 Example 8.1 276–278 8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) 279–280 Examples 8.4 and 8.5 287 Exercises 8.11–8.15

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

