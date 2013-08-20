NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 8 Electromagnetic Waves, PDF Download

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Get here NCERT Class 12 Physics Electromagnetic Waves Solutions. These solutions are expertly crafted to assist students in understanding complex concepts, solving problems, and preparing for examinations effectively. They follow the curriculum guidelines. NCERT solutions for Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves are valuable resources for students by providing step-by-step explanations and practice exercises.
Here, you will find the solutions to all the NCERT Class 12 Physics Electromagnetic Waves unsolved questions. You can download the complete solution guide in PDF format, too, without any charges. These solutions will be effective for preparing the CBSE Class 12 Physics 2024 board examinations.
Question: Suppose that the electric field amplitude of an electromagnetic wave is E0 = 120 N/C and that its frequency is ν = 50.0 MHz.a) Determine, B0,ω, k, and λ.b) Find expressions for E and B.
Sol.
Given: Eo = 120 N / C
v = 50 MHz
- a) Bo = Eo / c
Or
Bo = 400 nT
λ = c / v
Or
λ= 6 m
k = 2ℼ / λ
Or k = 1.05 rad / mw
w= c.k
Or
w = 3.14 x 108rad / s
- b) E = Eosin(kz - wt)
E = 120 sin [1.05x– (3.14x108)t]
B = Bosin (kx - wt)
B = 400x10-9sin [1.05x– (3.14x108)t]k
NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Chapter Name
|
Page Number
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
273–274
|
Example 8.1
|
276–278
|
8.3.2 Nature of
Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277)
|
|
279–280
|
Examples 8.4 and 8.5
|
287
|
Exercises 8.11–8.15
CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
27
|
38
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
|
Total
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
30
|
|
Gross Total
|
100
|
