EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023: National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS TGT notification for 5660 Trained Graduate Teachers vacancies. Download EMRS TGT English Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023: The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS TGT notification for 5660 Trained Graduate Teachers on the official website. Candidates must thoroughly check the EMRS TGT English syllabus and exam pattern to understand the topics from which questions can be asked in the exam.

Apart from the EMRS TGT syllabus PDF, aspirants should also understand the EMRS TGT exam pattern to understand the paper pattern, topic-wise distribution of marks, and marking scheme. As per the past trend and analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the EMRS Trained Graduate Teachers exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should be well aware of the updated EMRS TGT English Syllabus and plan their strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the EMRS TGT English syllabus PDF, including the EMRS TGT exam pattern, strategy, and expert-recommended books here.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 Overview

Here are the key highlights of the EMRS TGT English syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for ease of the candidates.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) Post Name Trained Graduate Teachers Vacancies 5660 Category EMRS TGT English Syllabus and Exam Pattern EMRS TGT Last Date to Apply August 18, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam (OMR Based) and Language Competency Test Maximum Marks Written Exam: 120 marks Language Competency Test: 30 marks

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download the EMRS TGT syllabus PDF link shared below to learn about the exam-relevant topics and prepare their strategy accordingly for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EMRS TGT English Syllabus PDF link below:

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for General English

The EMRS TGT syllabus PDF is divided into two parts, i.e., Written Exam (OMR Based) and Language Competency Test. Furthermore, the Language Competency Test is subdivided into three subjects i.e., General Hindi, General English, and Regional Language. This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum of 40% marks in each language. Check the EMRS TGT English syllabus for General English is shared below.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General English Verb Subject-Verb Agreement Articles Tenses Voice Adverb, Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Antonyms/Synonyms Grammar, Idioms & Phrases Unseen Passages Vocabulary

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Domain Knowledge

English is also one of the domain-specific subjects of the EMRS TGT Syllabus. The standard of questions asked in the exam is of graduation level. Check the topic-wise EMRS TGT English Syllabus shared below.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023 Topics Sub-Topics Reading Comprehension (Section- A) Ability to comprehend, analyze and interpret an unseen text Three/four unseen texts of varying lengths (150-250 words) with a variety of objective type, multiple choice questions (including questions to test vocabulary) testing factual and global comprehension. Writing Ability (Section-B) Testing ability to express facts views/opinions in a coherent and logical manner in a style suitable to the task set. B. 1 One short writing task such as a notice, message, or postcard. B.2 Writing a report of an event, process, or place. B.3 Writing an article/debate/speech based on visual/verbal input on a given concurrent topic e.g., environment, education, child labor, gender bias, drug abuse, etc. presenting own views fluently. B.4 Writing a letter (formal/informal) on the basis of verbal/visual input. Letter types include (a) letter to the editor; (b) letter of complaint; (c) letter of request; (d) descriptive, personal letters. Grammar and Usage (Section -C) Ability to apply the knowledge of syntax, language/grammatical items and to use them accurately in context. The following grammatical structures will be tested: Tenses, Modals, Voice, Subject–verb concord, Connectors, Clauses, Parts of speech, Punctuation, and Sequencing to form a coherent sentence or a paragraph. Literature (Section-D) To test the candidate’s familiarity with the works of writers of different genres and periods of English Literature. The candidate should have a thorough knowledge of: - Shakespeare’s works. Romantic Period (e.g. Shelley, Wordsworth, Keats, Coleridge, Byron, etc.). 19th & 20th Century American and English Literature (e.g. Robert Frost Hemingway, Ted Hudges, Whitman, Hawthorne, Emily Dickinson, Bernard Shaw, etc.). Modern Indian Writing in English (e.g. Anita Desai, Vikram Seth, Nissim Ezekiel, K.N. Daruwala, Ruskin Bond, R.K. Narayan, Mulk Raj Anand, Khushwant Singh etc.). Modern Writings in English from different parts of the world.

Weightage of EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023

Aspirants must check the EMRS TGT exam pattern to understand the question type, number of sections, and maximum marks of the written exam. Check the weightage of the EMRS TGT English Syllabus details below.

The written exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted in OMR Based (Pen-Paper) mode.

The medium of the exam will be both in Hindi and English. However, in the case of TGTs, the Language Competency Test in Part VI will be held in Regional Language opted by the candidate. Moreover, for the post of TGT (Third Language), the medium of PAPERS for Part V (Domain Knowledge) will be in a concerned third language.

The EMRS TGT exam is divided into two parts, i.e., the Written Exam (120 marks) and the language Competency Test (30 marks).

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for incorrect answers.

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 Hours Part-II Reasoning Ability 10 10 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) Subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions. c) NEP-2020 d) Khelo India, Fit India and other similar programs of Govt of India (for PETs only) 80 [65+10+5(c+d)] 80 Total 120 120 Part-VI Language Competency Test (General Hindi, General English and Regional Language* (10 marks each subject). 30 30

How to Cover EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023

EMRS TGT is one of the most popular recruitment examinations in the country. A huge number of candidates participate in this recruitment exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, one should be familiar with the EMRS TGT English syllabus to prepare all the topics important for the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the EMRS TGT English section in one attempt.

Go through the EMRS TGT English syllabus and exam pattern to understand exam requirements.

Use only expert-recommended books to brush up on the basic grammar concepts and prepare core topics.

Attempt online mock test series and EMRS TGT previous year's question papers to boost their preparation level.

Create short notes for all the important topics and revise them frequently.

EMRS TGT English Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should pick the latest EMRS TGT English books to cover all the aspects of the EMRS TGT English syllabus and boost their qualifying chances in the exam. Check the finest EMRS TGT books for English sections shared below:

General English for all Competitive Examinations by S.C. Gupta

High School English Grammar by Wren and Martin

Popular English Grammar (with Hindi Explanations) by HS Bhatia

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Read Related Articles,