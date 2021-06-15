ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Teaching Faculty, Senior Resident and Other Posts

ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at esic.nic.in for Teaching Faculty, Senior Resident and other posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of medical teaching faculty - Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Super Specialists, Adjunct faculty & Senior Residents in the disciplines mentioned below on a contractual basis. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 & 22 June 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Professor- 7 Posts

Associate Professor - 16 Posts

Assistant Professor -10 Posts

Senior Resident - 48 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Super Speciality: Candidates holding recognized MBBS degree qualification included in first schedule or second Schedule or Part ll of the third Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualification included in Part ll of the third schedule should also fulfil Subsection (3) of Section 13 of Indian Medical Council, 1956 (102 of 1955); Post Graduate Degree/ Experience in a concerned super speciality.

Super Speciality Specialist (Full Time/Part-time) (Senior Scale): recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the first schedule or second Schedule or Part ll of the third Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualification included in Part ll of the third schedule should also fulfil Subsection (3) of Section 13 of lndian Medical Council, 1956; Post Graduate Degree in a concerned super speciality.

Adjunct Faculty: MBBS with PG (MD/DNB) in concerned speciality from recognized University with Eight years of work experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining the PG Degree.

Senior Resident: PG Degree or Diploma in concerned speciality from Recognized University. The candidate should have valid MCI registration.

Download ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 June 2021 from 09.00 AM onwards in ESIC Model Hospital, Laxmi Nagar, Ajmer Road, Sodala, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 302006 along with the documents.