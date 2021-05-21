ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 23 Senior Resident Post @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has invited for 23 posts of Senior Resident in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 24 May 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent with additional eligibility can apply for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

F No. 113-A/12/11/14/2021/Med

Date: 19 May 2021

Important Date for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 24 May 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-23 Posts

Anesthesia-06

Medicine-03

Gyane-01

Chest-04

Surgery-04

Radiology-01

Casualty-02

Peads-02

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident: MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per residency scheme in concerned speciality from recognized University/Institution.

In the condition, if candidates having PG Degree/DNB/Diploma are not available, those without PG qualification but having 2 years experience in concerned Specialty may be considered.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: PDF





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 May 2021 with the complete Bio-Data as per the format available on the official website along with duly affixed recent passport size photograph, one set of attested photocopies of testimonials as mentioned in the notification.