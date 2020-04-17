ESIC Faridabad Result 2020 for Senior Resident, Tutor and Other Posts Declared @esic.nic.in, Check Details

ESIC Faridabad Result 2020 for Senior Resident, Tutor and Other Posts: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad has declared the result for the posts of Senior Resident, Tutor and on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Interview round for these posts can check their result available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Selection of the candidates has been done on their performance in the interview held on 15 April 2020.

According to the short notification released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, selection of the candidates is provisional and they will have to appear for the Document Verification as mentioned in the short notification.

It is to be noted that Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad had released the notification for the various posts of Senior Resident, Tutor and other posts for ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH 3, NIT, Faridabad.

Download Process for ESIC Faridabad Result 2020 for Senior Resident, Tutor and Other Posts

Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- “Result of walk in interview held on 15.4.20 for the post of SR, JR, Tutor size:(1.02 MB) . ” available on the home page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired result.

You can take Print Out of the Result and save a copy for future reference.

