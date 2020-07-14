ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 18 Specialist & Senior Resident Posts on 28 July

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist & Senior Resident. Candidates holding requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 28 July 2020

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Specialist- 8 Posts

Senior Resident - 6 Posts

Senior Residents GDMO - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist & Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

Specialist, Senior Resident - PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned speciality from a recognized university.

Senior Residents GDMO -PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned speciality from recognized university with 3 years' experience after acquiring the PG Degree or 5 years post diploma experience.

Age Limit for Specialist and Senior Resident Posts

Senior Residents for 3 years: 35 years

SR against GDMO (1 Year): 35 years

Contractual Specialists: 45 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Engineer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 28 July 2020 along with the documents to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, Sector -3 Plot No. 41 IMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) up to 11 AM. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the interview.

