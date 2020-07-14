Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: 10 Vacancies for ECG Technician Posts for COVID-19 Hospitals, Selection via Interview

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Southern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ECG TECHNICIANS for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai (Designated Hospital for managing Covid-19). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 18 July 2020

Interview Date: to be communicated

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

ECG Technician - 10 Posts

Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10+2/Graduation in Science having a Certificate /Diploma/Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/ Cardiology/Cardiology Technician/Cardiology Techniques of a reputed Institution; Certificates should be a minimum of one-year duration and above qualification should have been done full time and not have been obtained through distance learning mode.

Age Limit - 18 to 33 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Official Website

Selection Procedure for Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Teleconference Interview will be conducted for selection of candidates for ECG Technician.

How to apply for Southern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 18 July 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the posts by clicking on the above link. The Date and Time of Teleconference Interview will be communicated to your mobile number.

