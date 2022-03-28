ESIC IMO 2022: Check Salary, Allowances, Promotion Details for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 17:45 IST
ESIC IMO 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022. Candidates can download the ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 till 30th March 2022. ESIC will fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for the Interview. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online registration ended on 31st January 2022. In this article, we have shared ESIC IMO 2022 Salary, Allowances, Promotion Details for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies.

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Start Date

31st December 2021

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Last Date

31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM)

ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam

30th March 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Vacancies

 

POST

Category

TOTAL

PWD Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Category C

Category D & E

Insurance Medical Officer

(IMO) Grade-II

 

459

 

158

 

88

 

303

 

112

 

1120

 

34

 

56

ESIC IMO 2022 Salary

Insurance Medical Officers (IMO) in ESIC will work in Level-10 of Pay Matrix (Rs 56,000/- to Rs 1,77,500/- as per 7th CPC.

ESIC IMO 2022 Allowances

In addition to Pay they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA, and Transport Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. 

ESIC traditionally looks after its employees well accordingly facilities for reimbursement of entertainment, mobile, telephone, internet, newspapers, etc. are available.  Other facilities like Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Encashment of Earned Leave, advances for various purposes, etc. are also available as per the scheme of the Corporation. 

ESIC IMO 2022 Promotion

Candidates working as IMO Grade II in Level-10 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3 are eligible for promotion to the IMO Grade I in Level-11 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3).

Insurance Medical Officers have grand career prospects. They will get a forum to the individual to realize his/her academic and research potential ultimately benefiting Insured Persons of ESI Corporation by providing quality specialty healthcare services.

FAQ

Q1 What is the salary of ESIC IMO?

Insurance Medical Officers (IMO) in ESIC will work in Level-10 of Pay Matrix (Rs 56,000/- to Rs 1,77,500/- as per 7th CPC.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in ESIC IMO 2022?

ESIC will fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries.

Q3 When is the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam?

ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam will be held on 30th March 2022.

Q4 Where can I find detailed Salary, Job Profile, Promotion details for ESIC IMO?

Read our article ESIC IMO 2022: Salary, Allowances, Promotion Details for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies.

Q5 When are the promotion prospects for ESIC IMO?

Candidates working as IMO Grade II in Level-10 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3 are eligible for promotion to the IMO Grade I in Level-11 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3).
