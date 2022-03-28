ESIC IMO 2022: Check Salary, Allowances, Promotion Details for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies

ESIC IMO 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022. Candidates can download the ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 till 30th March 2022. ESIC will fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for the Interview. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online registration ended on 31st January 2022. In this article, we have shared ESIC IMO 2022 Salary, Allowances, Promotion Details for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Vacancies.

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Events Important Dates ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Start Date 31st December 2021 ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Last Date 31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM) ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam 30th March 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Vacancies

POST Category TOTAL PWD Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Category C Category D & E Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II 459 158 88 303 112 1120 34 56

ESIC IMO 2022 Salary

Insurance Medical Officers (IMO) in ESIC will work in Level-10 of Pay Matrix (Rs 56,000/- to Rs 1,77,500/- as per 7th CPC.

ESIC IMO 2022 Allowances

In addition to Pay they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA, and Transport Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

ESIC traditionally looks after its employees well accordingly facilities for reimbursement of entertainment, mobile, telephone, internet, newspapers, etc. are available. Other facilities like Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Encashment of Earned Leave, advances for various purposes, etc. are also available as per the scheme of the Corporation.

ESIC IMO 2022 Promotion

Candidates working as IMO Grade II in Level-10 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3 are eligible for promotion to the IMO Grade I in Level-11 of Pay Matrix in Pay Band-3).

Insurance Medical Officers have grand career prospects. They will get a forum to the individual to realize his/her academic and research potential ultimately benefiting Insured Persons of ESI Corporation by providing quality specialty healthcare services.

ESIC IMO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern 1120 Vacancies

Mock Test Link for ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Grade II

ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 Download Link