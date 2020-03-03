ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 Declared @esic.nic.in, Check Region Wise Merit List Here

ESIC Stenographer Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the Phase – II Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer can check their result on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

It is noted that the Phase – II Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test for the Recruitment to the post of Stenographer was held on 20th October, 2019 and 1st December, 2019 for Maharashtra Region.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the Result of Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer has been uploaded on its official website for all the 24 Regions. It has also released the Result along with Combined Merit List of Phase - I Examination on its official website.

It is to be noted that the result of Phase - I Examination for the post of Stenographer held on 14.07.2019 was declared along with Region wise & Category wise cut off marks for short listing for Phase-II Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test. Candidates should not that the Stenography Test and Computer Skill Test for the post of Stenographer are Qualifying in Nature.

The Final Result will be declared by the concerned Appointing Authority i.e. by the Regional Director of the concerned Region/Office. The candidates are advised to visit ESIC website for Final Result.



ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Result of Skill Tests/Region wise Phase - II Result/Region wise Combined Merit List displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the Corresponding Result/Merit List.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Stenographer posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.