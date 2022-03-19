ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Today on 19th March 2022. ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Exam Analysis: Candidates shared overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam today on 19th March 2022. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 21-23 Easy-Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 25 18-20 Easy-Moderate General awareness 25 19-21 Easy-Moderate English Comprehension 25 20-22 Easy-Moderate Total 100 78-86 Easy-Moderate

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:

Day Based Puzzle (Monday to Sunday) - 5 questions Square Based puzzle (4 Input - 4 Output) - 5 questions Uncertain Puzzles (15 persons) - 5 questions Parallel Row Seating Arrangement (10 persons- 5 North & 5 South) - 5 questions Circular (Inside Facing) - 5 questions

Topics No. of Questions Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 10-15 Inequality 5 Syllogism 4 - 5 Alpha Numeric Series (Mix) 3 - 5 Blood Relation 2 - 3 Three-digit series 2 - 3 Direction Distance 2 Direction & Distance 2 Number (Repeated Digit) 1 Number Pairing (Backward-Forward) 1 Word (Alphabetical Arrangement) 1 Total 25

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Arithmetic Word Problem (Profit & Loss, Partnership, Age Problems, Train Problems, Mixtures, Time & Work, etc) 10 Simplification 10 Number Series 7, 8, ?, 13, 17, 22, 28 4, 11, 22, ?, 56, 79, 106 5, 6, 15, 40, 89, 170, ? 2, 9, 10, 65, ?, 217, 50 4 - 5 Total 25

English Comprehension

Reading Comprehension Topics

1. Story-based of 3 friends - Colour Complex (1 Grey & 2 White) and 1 Synonym (Same, Fair)

2. Story-based - Cat & Mouse

Topic No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 7-8 Cloze Test 5 - 6 Sentence Rearrangment 4 - 5 Para Jumbles 3-5 Error Detection (Old Pattern) 3-5 Single Fillers 3-5 Mis-spelt word 3-5 Total 25

General Awareness