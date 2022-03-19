ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Today on 19th March 2022. ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Exam Analysis: Candidates shared overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Created On: Mar 19, 2022 11:49 IST
Modified On: Mar 19, 2022 16:06 IST
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam today on 19th March 2022. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

 

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March  Shift 1/2/3): Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

21-23

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

25

18-20

Easy-Moderate

General awareness

25

19-21

Easy-Moderate

English Comprehension

25

20-22

Easy-Moderate

Total

100

78-86

Easy-Moderate

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:

  1. Day Based Puzzle (Monday to Sunday) - 5 questions
  2. Square Based puzzle (4 Input - 4 Output) - 5 questions
  3. Uncertain Puzzles (15 persons) - 5 questions
  4. Parallel Row Seating Arrangement (10 persons- 5 North & 5 South) - 5 questions
  5. Circular (Inside Facing) - 5 questions

Topics

No. of Questions

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

10-15

Inequality

5

Syllogism

4 - 5

Alpha Numeric Series (Mix)

3 - 5

Blood Relation

2 - 3

Three-digit series

2 - 3

Direction Distance

2

Direction & Distance

2

Number (Repeated Digit)

1

Number Pairing (Backward-Forward)

1

Word (Alphabetical Arrangement)

1

Total

25

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Arithmetic Word Problem

(Profit & Loss, Partnership, Age Problems, Train Problems, Mixtures, Time & Work, etc)

10

Simplification

10

Number Series

  1. 7, 8, ?, 13, 17, 22, 28
  2. 4, 11, 22, ?, 56, 79, 106
  3. 5, 6, 15, 40, 89, 170, ?
  4. 2, 9, 10, 65, ?, 217, 50

4 - 5

Total

25

English Comprehension

Reading Comprehension Topics

1. Story-based of 3 friends - Colour Complex (1 Grey & 2 White) and 1 Synonym (Same, Fair)

2. Story-based - Cat & Mouse

Topic

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

7-8

Cloze Test

5 - 6

Sentence Rearrangment

4 - 5

Para Jumbles

3-5

Error Detection (Old Pattern)

3-5

Single Fillers

3-5

Mis-spelt word

3-5

Total

25

General Awareness

Topics

Topics

Hindi Language Article

IFSCA full form

ISRO Agreement for Foreign Satellite

Golden Globe Best Film Drama

Birju Maharaj From which field

Father of Sinskrit (Panini)

Population Census (2011)

Prasad Yojna

Father of Modern Indian Art

Vice President of AIIB

Army Day Edition

A little book of India- Author

Union Territory with the highest population density

National Startup Day

Ramon Magsaysay (Which Country)

Total Amount sanctioned to PM Kisan

Yojana in a year

Sorrow of Bengal (River)

Year of Battle of Haldighati

Padma Bhushan Radhe Shyam (which category)

Lata Mangeskar won Bharat Ratna

Award (Which Year)

Third largest stadium

Who called Mahatma Gandhi as

Mahatma for the first time?

Azaz Patel related to which Sport: Cricketer

Padam Awardee victor Banarjee related to which field: Actor

Saffron Production

PM Krishi Sichai Yojana (PMKSY) started in which Year

River-based

Simon Commission

Khadar & Bangar are which type of soil: Alluvial soil

GIFT city Gujarat

Nawab of Bengal

World Braille Day

Saffron Festival recently celebrated in which state of India

New Capital of Indonesia

Name of the MSME minister

Winner of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022

SEBI CEO

FEMA Full Form

3rd president of India

Land revenue minister during the reign of Akbar

National Girl Child Day

Who introduced Bhumi Sudhar?

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis: Candidates shared overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Q2 What were the topics asked in General Awareness in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

GA Questions in ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims: Ramon Magsaysay, IFSCA full form, Father of Sinskrit (Panini), VP of AIIB, National Startup Day, Prasad Yojna, Lata Mangeskar won Bharat Ratna Award (Which Year), Sorrow of Bengal, Army Day, Battle of Haldighati, Birju Maharaj, A Little Book Of India (Author), etc

Q4 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in General Intelligence and Reasoning in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Overall Difficulty Level Of Questions Was Easy to Moderate With 21-23 Good Attempts In General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in English Comprehension in ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Overall Difficulty Level Of Questions Was Easy to Moderate With 20-22 Good Attempts In English Comprehension.

Q5 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Overall Difficulty Level Of Questions Was Easy to Moderate With 18-20 Good Attempts In Quantitative Aptitude.
