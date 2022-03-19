ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam today on 19th March 2022. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date
|
9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022
|
ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
19th March 2022
|
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
30th April 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern
The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.
NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.
Phase I: Prelims Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
21-23
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
18-20
|
Easy-Moderate
|
General awareness
|
25
|
19-21
|
Easy-Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
20-22
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
78-86
|
Easy-Moderate
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March 2022 Shift 1/2/3): Section-wise Exam Review
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims (19th March Shift 1/2/3): Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:
- Day Based Puzzle (Monday to Sunday) - 5 questions
- Square Based puzzle (4 Input - 4 Output) - 5 questions
- Uncertain Puzzles (15 persons) - 5 questions
- Parallel Row Seating Arrangement (10 persons- 5 North & 5 South) - 5 questions
- Circular (Inside Facing) - 5 questions
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
|
10-15
|
Inequality
|
5
|
Syllogism
|
4 - 5
|
Alpha Numeric Series (Mix)
|
3 - 5
|
Blood Relation
|
2 - 3
|
Three-digit series
|
2 - 3
|
Direction Distance
|
2
|
Direction & Distance
|
2
|
Number (Repeated Digit)
|
1
|
Number Pairing (Backward-Forward)
|
1
|
Word (Alphabetical Arrangement)
|
1
|
Total
|
25
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Arithmetic Word Problem
(Profit & Loss, Partnership, Age Problems, Train Problems, Mixtures, Time & Work, etc)
|
10
|
Simplification
|
10
|
Number Series
|
4 - 5
|
Total
|
25
English Comprehension
Reading Comprehension Topics
1. Story-based of 3 friends - Colour Complex (1 Grey & 2 White) and 1 Synonym (Same, Fair)
2. Story-based - Cat & Mouse
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
7-8
|
Cloze Test
|
5 - 6
|
Sentence Rearrangment
|
4 - 5
|
Para Jumbles
|
3-5
|
Error Detection (Old Pattern)
|
3-5
|
Single Fillers
|
3-5
|
Mis-spelt word
|
3-5
|
Total
|
25
General Awareness
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
Hindi Language Article
|
IFSCA full form
|
ISRO Agreement for Foreign Satellite
|
Golden Globe Best Film Drama
|
Birju Maharaj From which field
|
Father of Sinskrit (Panini)
|
Population Census (2011)
|
Prasad Yojna
|
Father of Modern Indian Art
|
Vice President of AIIB
|
Army Day Edition
|
A little book of India- Author
|
Union Territory with the highest population density
|
National Startup Day
|
Ramon Magsaysay (Which Country)
|
Total Amount sanctioned to PM Kisan
Yojana in a year
|
Sorrow of Bengal (River)
|
Year of Battle of Haldighati
|
Padma Bhushan Radhe Shyam (which category)
|
Lata Mangeskar won Bharat Ratna
Award (Which Year)
|
Third largest stadium
|
Who called Mahatma Gandhi as
Mahatma for the first time?
|
Azaz Patel related to which Sport: Cricketer
|
Padam Awardee victor Banarjee related to which field: Actor
|
Saffron Production
|
PM Krishi Sichai Yojana (PMKSY) started in which Year
|
River-based
|
Simon Commission
|
Khadar & Bangar are which type of soil: Alluvial soil
|
GIFT city Gujarat
|
Nawab of Bengal
|
World Braille Day
|
Saffron Festival recently celebrated in which state of India
|
New Capital of Indonesia
|
Name of the MSME minister
|
Winner of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022
|
SEBI CEO
|
FEMA Full Form
|
3rd president of India
|
Land revenue minister during the reign of Akbar
|
National Girl Child Day
|
Who introduced Bhumi Sudhar?