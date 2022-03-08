FSSAI Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download New Call Letter Here, Exam From 28 March

FSSAI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India at fssai.gov.in. Check Steps to Download, Exam Details, and Link Below.

FSSAI Admit Card 2022: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on 8 March 2022, has published the new admit card o the online exam which is starting from 28 March to 31 March 2022. FSSAI Admit Card can be accessed online from the official website - fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Admit Card Link is provided below. Hence, the candidates who have applied for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 can download FSSAI New Admit Card for Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant Posts by clicking on the given link.

FSSAI Phase 1 Exam will be held in 2 shifts i.e. Morning and Evening. The candidate's exam date and shift are available on their admit card.

FSSAI AM Exam will be held on 28 March 2022 (Monday) while the exam for the post of IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, PA on 29 March 2022 (Tuesday). FSSAI Exam for FA and CFSO scheduled on 30 March 2022 (Wednesday) and FSSAI Assistant Exam and FSSAI TO on 31 March 2022.

FSSAI Exam Date Notice

As per the official notice, all appearing candidates must carry the printout/hard copy of E-Admit Card (preferably in colour) with one original government ID as indicated in Point No. 2 of E-Admit Card.

How to Download FSSAI Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in and visit ‘Jobs’ Section Click on the ‘Download Link' Provide your details such as 'User ID' and 'Password' Download FSSAI Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 Take a print out of the admit card and carry to the exam centre

For any queries, the candidates can contact the helpdesk number 022-61087558 (10 AM to 6 PM on all working days) or E-mail fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com.