Gauhati High Court Judicial Mains Result 2020 Out, Check GHC Grade 1 Mains Result 2020 Download Link Here

Gauhati High Court Judicial Mains Result 2020: Gauhati High Court has released Gauhati High Court Judicial Mains Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the GHC Judicial Services 2020 Mains Exam can download their result through the official website of Gauhati High Court.i.e.ghconline.gov.in.

GHC Judicial Services 2020 Mains Exam was held on 6 and 7 March 2020 in connection with Direct Recruitment to Grade 1 of Assam Judicial Service. All those who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the Interview. The date of interview will be notified in due course.

The court will also upload GHC Judicial Services 2020 Mains Marks along with the final result notification on its website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of Gauhati High Court for latest updates.

Download GHC Judicial Services 2020 Mains Result

Official Website

