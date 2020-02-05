Govt of WB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 40 Teacher and Clerk Posts @purbamedinipur.gov.in

Govt of WB Recruitment 2020: Government of West Bengal, Office of the District Magistrate & Collector, Purba Medinipur has invited applications for the recruitment of Volunteer Teacher and Volunteer Clerk-cum-Record Keeper Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Purba Medinipur Recruitment 2020 on official website from 03 February to 14 February 2020.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Application - 03 February 2020

- 03 February 2020 Last Date of Application - 14 February 2020 upto 05:00 PM

Govt of WB, Purba Medinipur Vacancy Details

Volunteer Teacher - 10 Posts

Volunteer Clerk-cum-Record Keeper - 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Teacher and Clerk Posts

Volunteer Teacher – Any Graduate from recognized university with 50% Marks

Volunteer Clerk-cum-Record Keeper - Any Graduate from recognized university with 45% Marks and 1 year Diploma/Degree Course in Computer Application

Age Limit:

21 to 40 Years

Selection Process for Govt of WB, Purba Medinipur Teacher and Clerk Jobs 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of total marks obtained in Written Test, Computer Text and Personal Interview

How to Apply for Govt of WB, Purba Medinipur Teacher and Clerk Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through Office of the District Magistrate & Collector, Purba Medinipur Website http://purbamedinipur.gov.in/Recruitment-NEW.htm from 03 February to 14 February 2020.

Govt of WB Purba Medinipur Recruitment Notification



Govt of WB, Purba Medinipur Volunteer Teacher Online Application Link



Govt of WB, Purba Medinipur Volunteer Clerk-cum-Record Keeper Online Application Link