GPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class-2 Post@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 100 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts on its official website. Check GPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published notification for the 100 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 June 2022.

In a bid to apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 6/2022-23

Important Dates for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2022

Tentative Date for P.T.: : 18 September 2022

Tentative Month for P.T Result: December 2022

Vacancy Details for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-100

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared to be a deemed University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. (2).

The basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; and (3).

Adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi Or Both.

Pay Scale for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Rs. 9300-34,800/- (Grade Pay Rs.4600/-) As per RP-2016 Pay matrix level 8 Minimum Rs. 44900 – Maxi

GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 June 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.