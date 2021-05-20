GPSC MVI Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC MVI Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Result for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department Class-2 Ports and Transport Department2 Post against Advertisement No. 128/2019-20.

All those candidates who have applied for Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2 post can check the List of Shortlisted candidates available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the provisional result i.e. List of Eligible Candidates for Appllication Scrutiny for the post of Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2.

All such candidates applied for the Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department Class-2Ports and Transport Department against Advt. No. 128/2019-20 can check the list of eligible candidates on its official website. You can check the provisional result i.e. List of Eligible Candidates also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Result 2021for Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts