Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link here

 Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector post on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check direct link here. 

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 09:21 IST
GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021
GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post in Home department.  All such candidates who have qualified for the main exam round for Police Inspector (Unarmed) can download GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the admit card downloading link for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post on its official website. Candidates can check the details exam schedule available on its official website. 

In a bid to download the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post in Home department, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website- ojas.gujarat.gov.in. You can check the details of the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below. 

Direct Link for GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 Link 

You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 320 Associate Professor Post @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 Link 

  • Go to official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  • Click on ‘News & Event Details’ section given on home page.
  • Now, click on the link-Advertisement - 110/2019-20 Important Notice to Download Call letter of Mains Written Examination - IN-Mains-110-2019-20.pdf available on home page.
  • You will get the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021.
  • You are advised to download the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021for future reference. 
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post

Comments