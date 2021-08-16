GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link here

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector post on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check direct link here.

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post in Home department. All such candidates who have qualified for the main exam round for Police Inspector (Unarmed) can download GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the admit card downloading link for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post on its official website. Candidates can check the details exam schedule available on its official website.

In a bid to download the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post in Home department, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website- ojas.gujarat.gov.in. You can check the details of the GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2021 Link





