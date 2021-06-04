GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Released for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Police Inspector PET Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) schedule for the post of Police Inspector Class-2 against Advt. No. 110/2019-20. Commission will conduct the GPSC PET 2021 from June 14 to 18, 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) round for Police Inspector post can check the GPSC Police Inspector PET Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) for Police Inspector (Unarmed) under Home Department from June 14 to 18, 2021.

It is noted that Commission was to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test for Police Inspector Class-2 from 24 April 2021 onwards. But Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PST) was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1772 candidates were qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying Test) round. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test schedule for the post of Police Inspector Class-2 post can check the GPSC PET Schedule 2021.

Direct Link for GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Notification





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: GPSC PET Schedule 2021 Notification