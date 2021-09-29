GPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 183 Class 1 and 2 Posts, Apply Online @gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 29, 2021 17:28 IST
GPSC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector /Deputy District Development Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Registrar, Asst. Commissioner of state tax, Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes, Taluka   Development Officer, Assistant District Registrar, Social Welfare Officer (Scheduled Castes), Govt. Labour Officer and State Tax Officer under class 1 and 2 categories.

The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The candidates can submit applications till 13 October 2021. The candidates can go through the provided details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 28 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 13 October 2021

GPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Class – 1

Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector/ Deputy District
Development Officer

15

Deputy Superintendent of police

08

District Registrar

01

Asst. Commissioner of state tax

48

Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes

01

Class – 2

Mamlatdar

12

Taluka Devlopment Officer

10

Assisitant District Registrar

10

Social Welfare Officer (Scheduled Castes)

01

Govt. Labour Officer

02

State Tax Officer

75

GPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Town Planner, Class-2 - Bachelor degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering of any of the Universities and Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in City Planning or Town Planning or Traffic or Transportation Planning or Regional Planning or Urban Design of any of the Universities.
  • Planning Assistant, Class-3 - Bachelor degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering of any of the Universities and a diploma in City Planning or Town Planning or Traffic or Transportation Planning or Regional Planning or Urban Design of any of the Universities.
  • Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Class-2, General State Service, Government Printing and Stationery, Industries and Mines - Possess a bachelor's degree in Printing Technology obtained from any of the Universities.
  • Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical Service, Class-1 - Possess a postgraduate degree with at least second class in Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Business Statistics or Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Advanced Statistics as a principal subject from any of the universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India.
  • Administrative Officer/Assistant Planning Officer - possess a bachelor's degree obtained from any of the Universities.
  • Principal, Government Ideal Residential Schools, (Directorate of Developing Castes Welfare), Class-2 - Postgraduate degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade B in the seven-point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the master degree level from any of the Universities and Bachelor degree in education with at least 60% of the marks or its equivalent grade B in the seven-point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the degree level from any of the Universities.
  • Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 - Bachelor‟s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology or Pharm.D. obtained from any of the Universities.
  • Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1 - candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University.

Download GPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply on or before 13 October 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

