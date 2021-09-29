GPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 183 Class 1 and 2 Posts, Apply Online @gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in

How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply on or before 13 October 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for GPSC Senior Drugs Inspector Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology or Pharm.D. obtained from any of the Universities.

What is the qualification required for Gujarat Administrative Service Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must possess a bachelor's degree obtained from any of the Universities.

What is the last date of online application submission for GPSC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates can submit applications till 13 October 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission for GPSC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 28 September 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through GPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 183 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector /Deputy District Development Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Registrar, Asst. Commissioner of state tax, Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes, Taluka Development Officer, Assistant District Registrar, Social Welfare Officer (Scheduled Castes), Govt. Labour Officer and State Tax Officer under class 1 and 2 categories.