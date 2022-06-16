GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern for 3137 Female Health Worker vacancies

Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern for GPSSB Written Exam 2022 to be held on 26th June 2022 for Female Health Worker vacancies. Download the GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 26th June 2022.

GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will be conducting the GPSSB Written Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022 (Sunday) for eligible Indian females for filling up 3137 vacancies of Female Health Worker. Interested candidates can download the GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 26th June 2022. In this article, we have shared GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022.

About Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board embodies the duty of selecting candidates for recruitment to Class III posts in the Panchayat Service and to advise the Panchayats in such matters. The Board also conduct Departmental Examination of Panchayat Service Class III and Hindi/Gujarati Languages Examination.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 23rd April 2022 Application Start Date 26th April 2022 Application End Date 10th May 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card 16th June to 26th June 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date 26th June 2022

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

NOTE: For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33.

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Medium of Exam Time Duration General Awareness and Knowledge 20 20 Gujarati 1 hour English Language and Grammar 15 15 English Gujarati Language and Grammar 15 15 Gujarati Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification. 50 50 Gujarati Total 100 100 1 hour

GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus 2022

General Awareness and General Knowledge English Language and Grammar Gujarati Language and Grammar General Mental Ability and General Intelligence Grammar Alphabets History of India and History of Gujarat Punctuation Error Detection Cultural Heritage of India and Gujarat Speech Comprehension Passage Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat Nouns Fill in the Blanks Indian Polity and the Constitution of India Adjectives Vocabulary and Grammar Welfare Schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government Adverbs Synonyms and Antonyms Indian Economy and Planning Determiners Sentence Translation Panchayati Raj Verbs & Verb Tenses Sports Relative Clauses General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

