GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern for 3137 Female Health Worker vacancies

Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern for GPSSB Written Exam 2022 to be held on 26th June 2022 for Female Health Worker vacancies. Download the GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 26th June 2022.

Updated: Jun 16, 2022 16:18 IST
GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus
GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will be conducting the GPSSB Written Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022 (Sunday) for eligible Indian females for filling up 3137 vacancies of Female Health Worker. Interested candidates can download the GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 26th June 2022. In this article, we have shared GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022.

About Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board embodies the duty of selecting candidates for recruitment to Class III posts in the Panchayat Service and to advise the Panchayats in such matters. The Board also conduct Departmental Examination of Panchayat Service Class III and Hindi/Gujarati Languages Examination.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

23rd April 2022

Application Start Date

26th April 2022

Application End Date

10th May 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card

16th June to 26th June 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date

26th June 2022

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

NOTE: For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33.

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

 Medium of Exam

Time Duration

General Awareness and Knowledge

20

20

 Gujarati

1 hour

English Language and Grammar

15

15

 English

Gujarati Language and Grammar

15

15

Gujarati

Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification.

50

50

Gujarati

Total

100

100

 

1 hour

 

GPSSB Female Health Worker Syllabus 2022

General Awareness and General Knowledge

English Language and Grammar

Gujarati Language and Grammar

General Mental Ability and General Intelligence

Grammar

Alphabets

History of India and History of Gujarat

Punctuation

Error Detection

Cultural Heritage of India and Gujarat

Speech

Comprehension Passage

Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat

Nouns

Fill in the Blanks

Indian Polity and the Constitution of India

Adjectives

Vocabulary and Grammar

Welfare Schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government

Adverbs

Synonyms and Antonyms

Indian Economy and Planning

Determiners

Sentence Translation

Panchayati Raj

Verbs & Verb Tenses

 

 

 

 

Sports

Relative Clauses

General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology

 

 

Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

