GSEB Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Model Paper GSEB 2024: Check the syllabus of Gujarat Board Class 10 English and download with the direct link free of cost.

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th English Model Paper 2024: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has provided the English અંગ્રેજી model paper 2023-24. Students going to appear it for the 2024 board examinations of class 10 must use it for practise. The GSEB SSC Class 10 અંગ્રેજી model paper 2024 can be downloaded from gseb.org. In this article, we have given the direct download link of Gujarat Board SSC English Model Paper 2024 PDF.

Section A Prose : Comprehension Passage Fill in the Blank (Vocabulary) Prose : Textual Questions Section B Poetry Comprehension (Stanza) Figures of Speech Poetry : Textual Questions Supplementary : Textual Questions Section C Rectification of Errors Fill in the Blanks (Preposition, Articles, Conjunction) Puntuate the paragraph (comma, semicolon, colon, full stop, exclamation mark, question mark, apostrophe, quotes, double quotes, hyphen, ellipsis) Direct - Indirect (Paragraph) Do as Directed (Transformation of Sentences) Section D Prose Comprehension (Unseen) Poetry Comprehension (Unseen) Diary Writing / Dialogue Writing Advertisement / Notice Writing / Poster Writing Section E Report Writing Letter / Email Writing (Formals / Informal) Essay Writing / Story Writing





