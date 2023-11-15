GSEB Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th English Model Paper 2024: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has provided the English અંગ્રેજી model paper 2023-24. Students going to appear it for the 2024 board examinations of class 10 must use it for practise. The GSEB SSC Class 10 અંગ્રેજી model paper 2024 can be downloaded from gseb.org. In this article, we have given the direct download link of Gujarat Board SSC English Model Paper 2024 PDF. 

GSEB Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-24

Section A

Prose : Comprehension Passage

Fill in the Blank (Vocabulary) 

Prose : Textual Questions

Section B

Poetry Comprehension (Stanza)

Figures of Speech 

Poetry : Textual Questions 

Supplementary : Textual Questions

Section C

Rectification of Errors

Fill in the Blanks (Preposition, Articles, Conjunction)

Puntuate the paragraph (comma, semicolon, colon, full stop, exclamation mark,

question mark, apostrophe, quotes, double quotes, hyphen, ellipsis)

Direct - Indirect (Paragraph)

Do as Directed (Transformation of Sentences)

Section D

Prose Comprehension (Unseen)

Poetry Comprehension (Unseen)

Diary Writing / Dialogue Writing

Advertisement / Notice Writing / Poster Writing

Section E

Report Writing

Letter / Email Writing (Formals / Informal)

Essay Writing / Story Writing

