GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 OUT: Easy Steps to Download Gujarat Board 12th Marksheet Online

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and Marksheet 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC result for the Science stream today, May 2, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their marksheets from the official GSEB website i.e. gseb.org. They have to use their seat number to download their Gujarat Board Science result 2023. As per the schedule, the examination authorities conducted the GSEB class 12th board exam from March 12, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

According to the data released, the pass percentage has been recorded at 65.58%. GSEB has only announced the result of Gujarat board HSC Science stream today. The result for commerce and arts stream will be released later. The result date will be announced in due course of time

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023: Steps to Download the Gujarat Board HSC Marksheet

Candidates who have given the class 12th Science exam 2023 that was conducted in March can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the marksheet.

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: After this click on the result tab available on the home page

Step 3: The new login window will open, enter all the required credentials such as registration number/ roll number as asked

Step 4: The Gujarat HSC result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save the scorecard for future reference

GSEB 12th Science Stream Result 2023: Statistics

As per the data shared by the Gujarat board, a total of 1,07,663 candidates registered for the Gujarat HSC Board exam in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 appeared. Students can check below grade-wise number of students who have passed:

Gujarat HSC Grade-Wise Passing Numbers

Grades Passing Numbers A2 1,523 B1 6,188 B2 11,984 C1 19,135

