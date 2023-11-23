Gujarat Board GSEB Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24, Download in PDF

Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 Maths: The revised syllabus of GSEB Class 9 Maths outlines the topics to be covered for the 2023-24 annual examination. Download the latest syllabus in PDF here.

GSEB Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The Gujarat Board has released the syllabus for Class 9 Maths for the current academic session. This syllabus is crucial for the students preparing for the Class 9 Annual Exam 2023-24. The board has revised the syllabus and has deleted certain topics from the previous one. Therefore, students must have the latest syllabus with them so that they can prepare the relevant material for the upcoming GSEB Class 9 Maths Exam 2023-24.

The GSEB Class 9 Maths syllabus provides a framework for exam preparation and helps students identify key topics for in-depth study. Students should carefully review the syllabus to note any changes, such as the removal or addition of topics.

Chapters covered in the GSEB Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 include:

Chapter: 1 Number System

Chapter: 2 Polynomials

Chapter: 3 Geometry

Chapter: 5 Introduction to Euclid's Geometry

Chapter: 6 Lines and Angles

Chapter: 7 Triangles

Chapter: 8 Quadrilaterals

Chapter: 9 Circle

This article provides detailed information about the Mathematics syllabus for class 9 students under the Gujarat Board. Direct link to download the syllabus in PDF format is also mentioned toward the end of the article.

Related| GSEB Class 9 Model Test Papers for Annual Exam 2023-24

Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus of Maths for 2023-24

Also Check