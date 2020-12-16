Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021: 700 Vacancies for Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject can apply to the posts through the online mode which will be starting from 1 January 2021 at www.gujhealth.gujarat.gov.in.

Around 700 vacancies of Staff Nurse will be recruited through this recruitment drive. For which, the facility of online application will be available from 1 to 21 January 2021. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 21 January 2021

Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 700 Posts

Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess GNM, ANM, FHW, B.Sc (Nursing) from a recognized University. Candidates can check the detailed notification PDF for more details.

Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 1 January 2021

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply from 1 January 2020 onwards, once the online application window is started. Candidates will have to take a printout of the online application after submitting the online application. Candidates are advised to check the Gujarat Health & Family Welfare Dept Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Official Notification Hyperlink for more details such as qualification, selection criteria, experience and others.

