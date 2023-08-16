Gujarat High Court Peon Result 2023: Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court Peon Result 2023: High Court of Gujarat will soon declare the result of the recruitment exam conducted for the Patawala post on its official website i.e. hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Know the tentative High Court Peon Result Date 2023 and find the direct link to download the result PDF.

Gujarat High Court Peon Result 2023: High Court of Gujarat will soon announce Peon examination 2023 results on its official website i.e. hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result PDF by entering their registration number and password. Along with the Gujarat Patawala Result 2023, the officials will also issue the merit list.

High Court of Gujarat conducted the exam on July 09, 2023 and issued provisional answer keys for the same on July 10. The deadline for challenging the provisional answer key was July 11, 2023. Read further to get all the details related to the High Court Peon Result.

The Department of Gujarat High Court has successfully conducted the exam to fill 1499 vacancies and is now all set to issue the High Court Peon Result PDF soon. The result will be released in the PDF format containing the names and roll number of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the document verification round. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam must bookmark this page to get all the latest details regarding Gujarat High Court Peon recruitment here.

The officials will release the Gujarat Peon Result online. It is expected to be rolled out on August 18, 2023. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

Gujarat High Court Peon Result 2023 Overview

Check all the highlights related to Gujarat High Court Result in the table below.

High Court Peon Result Overview Organisation Gujarat High Court Name of the Posts Peon, Chowkidars, Water Servers, Liftmen, Home Attendant Jail Warders, and Sweepers Number of vacancies 1499 Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT) Document verification Official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court Peon Result 2023 Date

The official confirmation of the High Court Peon Result Date 2023 is still pending, however, according to media reports, it is expected to be released anytime soon.

Events Important Dates Exam Date July 09, 2023 Provisional Answer Key Release Date July 10, 2023 Raise Objection Dates July 10 to 11 High Court Peon Result Date 2023 To be notified

Gujarat High Court Patawala Result Link

The officials will release the Gujarat High Court Patawala result in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The direct Gujarat Peon Result PDF link will be provided here for your convenience.

Gujarat High Court Patawala Result 2023 (To be activated)

Steps to Check Gujarat High Court Peon Result

Listed below are the steps that you need to follow to check the High Court Patawala Result.

Visit the official site of High Court of Gujarat at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Click on the link that reads, "Gujarat High Court Patawala Result 2023".

You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will be asked to enter your login credentials.

A new PDF will open where you can check the results. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for future references.

Details Mentioned on High Court Peon Result PDF

Gujarat High Court Result 2023 PDF contains following information about the exam and candidates:

Name of the Candidate

Post Name

Roll Number

Registration No.

Date of Birth



Category

What After Gujarat High Court Peon Result?

A total of 1499 positions are up for grabs in the Gujarat High Court Patawala Examination 2023. Aspirants who successfully sail through the exam will be asked to appear for the document verification round after which they will be allotted with the offer letter. Only candidates who have all the required documents will be recruited as Peon in the High Court of Gujarat.